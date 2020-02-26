In their second match of the season, the Texas Tech women's basketball team ended their two-game road trip against Oklahoma State on Wednesday with a 74-58 loss.
The Lady Raiders had trouble rebounding all night long. Despite Oklahoma State being one of the worst rebounding teams in the conference, they notched 45 rebounds against Tech.
“We didn’t do a good job of rebounding the ball and that haunted us all night,” Tech head coach Marlene Stollings, said.
Oklahoma State also grabbed 17 offensive rebounds and had 11 second chance points.
Coming into the match against Oklahoma State, the Lady Raiders had a 5-9 conference record and a 16-9 record overall. The Cowgirls were tied with them in conference play with a 5-9 conference record and a 14-12 record on the season.
The Lady Raiders’ starting lineup remained the same as their previous game, with junior guard Jo’Nah Johnson starting alongside junior forward Lexi Gordon, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Andrayah Adams and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
Scoring started off quick for both sides, as the Cowgirls hit a pair of threes to jumpstart their offense. Their efforts were replied to by Brewer who scored on a pair of layups.
Both teams remained trading baskets in an extremely efficient manner. At the halfway mark of the first quarter, both teams were shooting above 50 percent from the field.
The Lady Raiders carried the momentum onward, and a three-point shot by Gordon sparked a 7-0 run for Tech. Her shot also gave Tech its first lead of the game. Brewer entered double-digit scoring just seven minutes into the game and a timeout was called after her and Gordon combined for 16 points at the same timestamp.
Brewer was huge for the Lady Raiders against Oklahoma State, as she finished with 25 points to go along with 8 rebounds and five blocks.
Defensively, Tech put a stop to a very fluid Cowgirl offense to gain the lead. After scoring immediately after a timeout earlier in the frame, Oklahoma State was held to 1-7 from the field as the first quarter winded down.
The Lady Raider offense remained flowing into the final seconds of the quarter. Five-straight points for Chrislyn Carr pushed Tech on a 12-2 run over the last 4:22 of the first quarter. As a result, Tech led 24-18 after one period. Tech was still extremely efficient, shooting 50 percent from the field and 57 percent from the three-point line.
The second quarter began a bit sloppy for both teams. There was stoppage and not much fluidity due to fouling and turnovers. After an early layup from Brewer, Tech fell into a two-minute scoring drought. Oklahoma State took advantage of the drought and went on a 6-0 scoring run while Tech could not convert on offense.
After a timeout, Brewer scored a quick layup to get Tech back on track and give them the lead back. Halfway through the second quarter, however, the Lady Raiders only had four points and could not get many stops on defense.
Shortly after, the Cowgirls began to struggle on offense and entered a two-minute scoring drought of their own.
As the quarter winded down, Brewer began to be the sole option for the Lady Raider offense. After back-to-back baskets, Brewer was up to 18 points in the first half of play.
Tech entered halftime with a 34-30 lead after regaining control of its offense down the stretch.
At the half, the Lady Raiders’ percentages dropped, but they were still shooting relatively efficiently. On defense, they were holding the two Cowgirls’ leading scorers to a tough outing. The duo that carried the Oklahoma State offense through the season and had a combined 50 against them last game only had a combined 14 points at half.
But, the Lady Raiders were struggling on the boards. They had given up 14 offensive rebounds at the half.
Both teams came out of the locker room scorching. Three minutes into the third quarter, both teams had almost surpassed their entire second quarter scoring totals. The Lady Raiders started 5-6 from the field and the Cowgirls started 6-7 from the field.
Oklahoma State was able to outlast the run and keep its offense going longer than Tech, recapturing the lead over Tech 45-43.
After another timeout, the Cowgirls came out with a lot of offensive energy and increased their lead to five in a matter of minutes. Gordon responded with a layup to try and put a dent in their momentum.
Oklahoma State bumped up its offensive efficiency immensely compared to the first half, and as a result, they were putting pressure on the Lady Raiders.
The Tech offense struggled taking care of the ball around halfway through the third period. It had a series of turnovers and went on a scoring drought. But, Oklahoma State went on a scoring drought of its own and was unable to capitalize.
Brewer’s touches in the second half went down immensely, as the Cowgirls were denying entry passed and the Lady Raiders were struggling to compensate.
“We forced a lot of passes inside,” said Stollings. “We had trouble getting our offense going after the first half.”
An Oklahoma State three pointer broke the silence and increased its lead 55-47 heading into the final quarter of play.
The Cowgirls’ third quarter was their highest offensive scoring display of the game, and the highest scoring quarter of either team to that point with 25 points in ten minutes of play.
Both teams came out of the gates slow in the fourth, but the Cowgirls gained traction quickly and broke out to a 7-0 run. The Lady Raider offense was still stagnant and had not scored since the first minute of the frame. The Cowgirls’ offensive output gave them their largest lead of the game 62-50.
Gordon tried to will her team back into the game with six-straight points to hover the Lady Raiders around a ten-point deficit.
Freshman guard Clitan De Sosa made a difference for the Cowgirls. A wing player who averaged five points per game coming into the contest, she exploded for 23 points.
The game continued and the Lady Raiders hopes of a comeback were diminished, as they finished the game on a two-minute scoring drought and made one shot out of their last seven. As a result, Oklahoma State left victorious.
The Lady Raiders will return to play at 12 p.m. on March 1 against TCU at United Supermarkets Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.