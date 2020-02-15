The No. 3 Texas Tech baseball team run-ruled Houston Baptist 24-3 in seven innings to give the Red Raiders their second win of the season at home.
Sophomore RHP Austin Becker made his Tech debut, starting at the mound for the Red Raiders. In his first inning pitched, Becker struck out the side in 16 pitches.
In the bottom of the first inning, sophomore right fielder Dru Baker made his first appearance of the 2020 season, hitting leadoff. In his first at-bat of the season, Baker tripled to right field. With Baker on third and junior designated hitter Cody Masters on first, junior center fielder Dylan Neuse singled through the left side to score Baker, giving Tech a 1-0 lead.
As the Red Raiders loaded the bases, sophomore first baseman Cole Stilwell was hit by a pitch to send Masters home, extending Tech’s lead 2-0. Freshman third baseman Jace Jung then followed with a bounced hit to shortstop, beating the double play at first. The hit sent Neuse home to end the inning 3-0 in Tech’s favor.
After keeping the Huskies scoreless in the second inning, the Red Raiders went on to score 10 runs in the bottom of the inning.
The second inning scoring began with freshman left fielder Dillon Carter getting hit by a pitch and stealing second. Baker followed with a single to right field to put runners on the corners for Tech. Masters then landed a bunt to the pitcher. With the pitcher debating where to throw, Carter scored, growing Tech’s lead 4-0. Senior second baseman Brian Klein sent Baker home with a double to left-center, giving Tech a 5-0 lead with one out.
With bases loaded, Jung sent a hit up the middle, sending Masters and Klein home off the single. With Tech leading 7-0, two three-run home runs were hit to give the Red Raiders a 13-0 lead. Freshman catcher Nate Rombach hit Tech’s first home run of the season with Stilwell and Jung on base. Masters followed with a three-run homer, scoring freshman shortstop Cal Conley and Carter for a 10-run inning.
Tech’s defense kept Houston Baptist off the board in the top of the third inning to maintain its 13-run lead. In the bottom of the inning, Tech recorded back-to-back-to-back home runs to grow its lead 17-0.
The home run streak began with a two-run homer by Jung, the first of his collegiate career. Rombach and Conley followed with solo shots of their own to give Tech a 17-run lead. Rombach’s home run was his second of the game as the Red Raiders recorded five total home runs in three innings.
Houston Baptist scored its first run in the fourth inning. Johnny Gonzales tripled to center field and was then sent home with a sac fly to cut Tech’s lead 17-1. The Red Raiders answered in the bottom of the inning with sophomore outfielder Tanner O’Tremba pinch-hitting, recording a double and being sent home by redshirt freshman T.J. Rumfield. Tech led 18-1 at the end of the inning.
The Red Raiders added two more runs, giving them a 20-1 lead in the fifth inning. Rombach was hit by a pitch to get on base. He was sent home by junior Parker Kelly with a double to center field. Kelly was then sent home with a single through the left side by junior Kurt Wilson.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Rombach sent one out of the park for his third home run of the game. The three-run homer increased Tech’s lead 23-1. Following Rombach’s homer, Kelly sent one out of the park for back-to-back dingers. Tech ended the inning with a 24-1 lead.
The Huskies tried to fight back in the top of the seventh inning, opening with a solo home run hit by Todd Jackson, cutting Tech’s lead 24-2. An RBI single to right field sent Cal Clarke home to chip away at the Red Raiders’ lead 24-3.
Becker was credited with the win at the mound after striking four batters out in 4.0 innings pitched. He gave up three hits and one earned run. Baker and Rombach led the offense with three hits each. Rombach also led the game with three home runs and seven RBI.
Tech will head back to Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park for the second game of its doubleheader, taking on Northern Colorado at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
