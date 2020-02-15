In their second matchup of the season, the Texas Tech women's basketball team traveled to Morgantown to face West Virginia on Saturday. The Lady Raiders suffered a 67-60 defeat.
Coming into the match against West Virginia, the Lady Raiders had a 4-7 conference record and a 15-7 record overall. West Virginia was one game behind them in the conference with the same 4-7 record in Big 12 play, but a 14-8 record on the season.
With Tech unable to get its offense going at the end of the game, a 12-point fourth quarter that hovered around a four-minute scoring drought held them back.
Another factor in the Lady Raiders’ loss was their lack of rebounding throughout the game. West Virginia outrebounded Tech 42-34 and scored 14 second-chance points to Tech’s six.
Lady Raider head coach Marlene Stollings commented on the defensive aggressiveness and rebounding of West Virginia post-game.
“West Virginia is physical, they are one of the best defensive and rebounding teams in the conference, and we didn’t handle it well at times. When you play West Virginia, you have to handle that,” Stollings said. “It's a game where you have to sustain your physicality. You won’t get a lot of great shots but when you do you have to hit them”
The Lady Raiders’ starting lineup changed from their previous game, as junior guard Lexi Gordon replaced freshman guard Alexis Tucker. Gordon started alongside junior guard Sydney Goodson, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Andrayah Adams and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
West Virginia struck first with a layup by guard Tynice Martin, and Carr responded with a deep three-pointer for the Lady Raiders.
After the initial basket, Tech went on a scoring drought of two minutes. Their offense had trouble starting, shooting 1-7 halfway through the first quarter.
In contrast, the Lady Mountaineers got out to a 6-0 run to try and capitalize on the Lady Raiders’ offensive difficulties.
Goodson and Adams put an end to the dry spell out of a timeout with a pair of layups to bring Tech back within one possession of West Virginia.
After another drought with the quarter winding down, Adams took the lid off the basket and scored the final ten points for the Lady Raiders to cut the West Virginia lead 18-15 at the end of the first period.
The second quarter almost immediately started on a steal and and-one layup by junior guard Jo’Nah Johnson which tied the game at 18 apiece. Her layup was followed on the next Tech possession by an offensive rebound and layup by Brewer to give the Lady Raiders their first lead of the game.
Tech scored 14 points unanswered. Their defense was integral to the comeback, as they held the Lady Mountaineers over six minutes without a field goal.
West Virginia answered with a scrappy pair of offensive rebounds to get them back in the game.
The Lady Mountaineers at the end of the first half had seven offensive rebounds and nine second-chance points. Their rebounding efforts extended their lead and put them on a 7-0 run to end the second period.
The Lady Raiders, in contrast, did not score for the final two minutes of the half. As a result, West Virginia led 33-29 at the end of two quarters.
The second half started with both teams shooting from deep. Tech had a pair of threes from Carr and Tucker which were responded with jumpers from West Virginia.
A 40-42 lead by Tech was taken after a steal and a three-pointer by Sydney Goodson. At the time of this lead, the Lady Raiders had not allowed West Virginia to score for over two minutes.
Both teams continually traded baskets through the third period.
The defensive game plan of West Virginia was clear, to stop Brewer. Brewer had trouble getting going as she faced triple teams all afternoon long. She finished with 12 points but shot 5-16 from the field.
To finish the frame, the Lady Raiders gave up a jump shot which gave West Virginia a two-point advantage going into the final period of play.
The fourth quarter started with more basket exchanges from either team. An offensive rebound by Goodson gave the Lady Raiders energy, but they just could not find the mark.
The Lady Raiders only scored 12 points in the final quarter and went two extended periods without a field goal. The first one lasted for four minutes, and the second one lasted two minutes. In sum, over half of the final period Tech remained scoreless.
On the other end, however, Tech was struggling to get stops and rebounds against the Lady Mountaineers. When they finally got the stops they needed, the free-throw battle already began.
With the fourth quarter about halfway done, the Lady Raiders went on a scoring drought of over two minutes once again. Carr broke the silence with a much-needed jump shot.
The pace of the fourth quarter slowed down tremendously as time winded down. Both teams retreated defensively and resorted to half-court sets.
After a few minutes of neither team scoring effectively, the margin remained at a four-point advantage for the Lady Mountaineers. In response, Tech went into a full-court press to try and force turnovers to get back in contention.
After being unable to force any turnovers, Tech sent West Virginia to the line in hopes of some misses. Although the Lady Mountaineers missed a couple of free throws down the stretch, Tech was unable to convert on the other end in a timely fashion and ultimately lost the match.
The Lady Raiders will return from their road trip to the United Supermarkets Arena to face the No. 1 ranked Baylor Bears on Tuesday.
