Head Coach Marlene Stollings talks to sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr on the sideline during the Texas Tech vs. Kansas State women's basketball game at 3 p.m. on January 11, 2020 in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Lady Raiders lost to the Wildcats 76-72. Stollings posts a 26-19 record as coach of the Lady Raiders and 167-110 overall in her ninth season as a coach.