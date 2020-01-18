The Texas Tech women’s basketball team played at the Allen Fieldhouse against Kansas on Saturday and suffered a 67-50 defeat.
The Lady Raiders came into the game with a 1-3 conference record and a 12-3 record overall. A win against Kansas would have snapped their two-game losing streak. Despite playing good defense against the Lady Jayhawks, their offense held them back, as they finished the game 18-61 from the field.
“We have got to be way better knocking down shots,” Lady Raider head coach Marlene Stollings said. “We are getting the looks we like, we just can't go 18-61 in Big 12 play.”
The Lady Raiders’ starting lineup changed from their last outing, as junior guard Sydney Goodson took the place of freshman guard Alexis Tucker. Goodson began alongside junior guard Lexi Gordon, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Jo’Nah Johnson and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
Out of the gates, neither team scored until the eight-minute mark of the first quarter. The slump was broken by a pair of layups from junior guard Lexi Gordon. Gordon was the backbone of the Lady Raiders’ offense throughout the first half, as she had nine of her team's 14 points in the first quarter, and 12 of her teams 25 points in the half.
Both teams remained trading baskets, but Tech stayed in control for the majority of the first quarter.
Brewer was dominant on the glass early on, with six rebounds in the first quarter alone. Both teams took turns going in-and-out of scoring droughts, but Kansas found traction first.
In the final minutes of the first period, the Lady Jayhawks went on an 8-2 run to give them a 13-17 lead. The Lady Jayhawks had a more spread offensive scoring display, as they had six different players scoring in the first quarter. Their scoring was led by junior forward Mariane De Carvalho, who had five points in the first quarter. Carvalho finished with a game-high 16 points.
The Lady Raiders’ issue that got them into a hole was not coming from inefficient shooting, per se, but taking care of the ball haunted them at the beginning of the game. They had seven turnovers in the first quarter, leaving a lot of points on the table. As the game went on, however, their poor shooting made for a more difficult comeback.
The second quarter began slow, just like the first quarter, with neither team scoring until two minutes in. Brewer broke the silence with a strong interior layup. After the Brewer layup, Tech was riddled with a dry-spell, missing six straight shots on a two-minute scoring drought.
Defensively, the Lady Raiders were getting stops, they just could not capitalize on the offensive end, which was essentially the story of the game.
Tech shot 6-23 from beyond the arc on the night and did not score above 20 points in any quarter.
Gordon, carrying on from her strong first quarter outing, drilled a deep three-pointer to snap the Tech scoring drought and to cut the Kansas lead to just four points.
The Lady Raiders still had some trouble taking care of the ball. Halfway through the second quarter, Tech had nine turnovers, and Kansas was not shy on capitalizing, either, with six points off of turnovers.
The Lady Jayhawks were playing aggressive defense, forcing several Lady Raider shot-clock violations and offensive mishaps. Tech looked to match the opponent’s defensive intensity, and they did, holding Kansas to a three-minute scoring drought.
Tech continued to have problems jump-starting their offense. Their misses resulted in Kansas fast breaks, which they turned into a 7-0 run.
Carr broke an 0-7 Tech shooting slump with a three-pointer to try and get the Lady Raiders back on track. Her shot was then followed by a layup from Tucker.
At the end of the half, the Lady Raiders gave up a three-pointer, which gave Kansas a 34-25 lead heading into halftime.
Junior guard Andrayah Adams, who did not play in the first half, started on the court at the beginning of the third quarter for the Lady Raiders. Goodson began the second-half scoring with a quick three-pointer.
Kansas kept their offense rolling coming out of the half with a 7-0 run during a minute and a half stretch. This stretched their lead and gave them a 41-27 advantage.
The Lady Raiders’ offensive struggles seemed to stem from the fact that at the six-minute mark of the third quarter, they had yet to score on a fast break, and had only 12 points in the paint. They relied almost purely on half-court offense against a sound Kansas defense, which made the game harder on themselves.
Tucker ended the scoring drought for her fourth point of the afternoon. Jo’Nah Johnson followed with a layup of her own to cut the Kansas lead to 14 points.
Kansas took their turn on a couple of empty possessions, but the Lady Raiders were unable to capitalize on them. The Lady Jayhawks ended their spell of empty possessions with a three-pointer, which was immediately answered by an Adams three of her own.
The third quarter ended on a split trip to the free-throw line by Kansas, but they still led 39-53.
The final period opened with a jump shot by Kansas guard Aniya Thomas, which was followed by a Goodson trip to the free-throw line, in which she converted both attempts.
The 18th turnover of the night with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter was committed by Tech, but they came up with a stop on the other end, and ultimately were holding Kansas to a 2-minute scoring drought.
Although the Lady Jayhawks were not scoring, they were taking a very important time off the game clock. Brewer looked to spark the Lady Raider offense a bit, as they were chipping away at the lead. Tech was on a 6-0 scoring run trying to gain some momentum for a final push around halfway through the fourth quarter. Shortly after, Brewer fouled out of the game with six points and 12 rebounds.
The Lady Raiders had several scoring opportunities, especially in the paint, that they just could not convert on. They sunk into a two-minute scoring drought as they missed six straight shots with four minutes left in the game.
Adams hit a three-pointer to cut the Kansas lead to 11-points. Adams played a big role in the second half, being one of the few Tech players to contribute consistent offense.
Kansas snapped their scoring drought and made some shots down the stretch, and the Lady Raiders had no choice but to resort to intentionally fouling to try and slow the game down and chip away.
The pattern continued unsuccessfully for the Lady Raiders, and Kansas ultimately finished the game defeating Tech, 67-50.
The Tech women’s basketball team will return to action on Wednesday, back at United Supermarkets Arena against Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.