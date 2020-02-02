r the Texas Tech men’s basketball team, sophomore Joel Ntambwe has not played a single minute for the Red Raiders despite being healthy.
Ntambwe was looking to play for Tech as he transferred from University of Nevada, Las Vegas after a coaching change within the program. In March 2019, T.J. Otzelberger was hired as the Rebels’ new head coach.
Along with Ntambwe leaving the program with the arrival of a coach who did not recruit him, four of his teammates looked to continue their careers with a new school as well. All four former teammates of Ntambwe; Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Shakur Juiston, Cheickna Dembele and Mbacke Diong, were granted immediate eligibility to play with their new teams. Ntambwe did not receive the same treatment.
After being denied eligibility twice, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt scheduled a call with the NCAA for a third and final appeal regarding Ntambwe’s eligibility. Following the call on Thursday, the NCAA confirmed the transfer would have to sit out a year.
Ntambwe went to social media to let Red Raider fans know that despite the decision not going as planned, he will practice and be ready to compete with Tech in the 2020-21 season.
“I would like to thank the Texas Tech administration for all their hard work throughout my NCAA waiver process,” Ntambwe said on Twitter. “I am very disappointed with the outcome that the NCAA has made, but I respect their decision. This outcome does not define me.”
The Red Raiders have struggled without the 6’8” forward’s presence. Tech ranks second to last in the Big 12 in rebounds with 34.1 rebounds per game, according to big12statistics.com. Without Ntambwe, graduate transfer Chris Clarke has taken the load for boards, leading the team with 7.5 per game.
Ntambwe averaged 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for UNLV his freshman season, while also adding 11 blocks and 16 steals to his stat line, according to Tech Athletics. Despite sitting out this season, Ntambwe will look to hit the court with three seasons of eligibility for the 2020-21 season.
