No. 18 Texas Tech men’s tennis team defeated the University of New Mexico with three single match victories and by winning the doubles point.
During the doubles portion, sophomore Isaac Arevalo and senior Jackson Cobb were tied with their opponent 2-2.
Meanwhile both freshman Reed Collier and senior Parker Wynn were up 4-0 while senior Bjorn Thomson and junior Ilgiz Valiev were up 3-2 on their opponents.
Collier and Wynn continued to have the upper hand and ended their match with a 6-2 victory for the first doubles win of the match.
Arevalo and Cobb left their match unfinished.
Thomson and Valiev secured the doubles victory for the Red Raiders with a 7-5 win during their match. This gave Tech an early 1-0 advantage going into the singles matches.
During the first set, Wynn was trailing 2-0 on court two along with Collier who was losing 3-0.
Sophomore Francisco Vittar had a two-point lead during his first set along with Valiev who had a three-point lead.
Sophomore Franco Ribero was up 2-1 while Thomson was down 2-1.
Valiev continued to have an advantage over the Lobos and ended it with a 6-3 victory for the first victory of the first set.
Collier continued to fall to his competitor and ended his first set with a 6-3 loss. Following in his teammate’s footsteps, Vittar was the next Red Raider to fall with another 6-3 loss.
Both Wynn and Thomson came back and were tied 4-4 and then 6-6 with their opponents. By the end of the first set Thomson won 7 (7)-6 (4) while Wynn lost 7 (7)-6 (2).
In the second set, Collier came back and defeated the Lobos with a 7 (7)-6 (4) victory and forced a third set.
Ribero and Vittar were both leading with a 4-2 score, but the Lobos came back and took the lead from both players 5-4.
Vittar couldn’t hold onto his lead and fell 6-4 and was forced to play a third and final set.
Valiev also fell with a final 7 (7)-6 (3) score during his second set which forced a third set.
Ribero was tied 6-6 before finishing with a 7 (7)-6 (5) victory to give the Red Raiders the second point of the match to lead 2-0.
Thomson was up 3-1 and continued to have the upper hand throughout the second set and finished with a final 6-2 score for the third point of the match.
Tech leads 3-0 with four players left on the court.
The Lobos got the first point of the match after Vittar lost 6-2. This made the score 3-1
Collier was up 5-4 on his third set and then was tied 6-6. Collier closed out the set with a 7 (7) – 6 (2) victory. This gave the Red Raiders the final match point to defeat the Lobos 4-1.
Wynn, Vittar and Valiev all left their matches unfinished.
The Red Raiders continue their time at the McLeod Sunday at 5 p.m. against the University of Texas at San Antonio.
