Texas Tech’s No. 7 men’s basketball team defeated Texas Christian University 82-69 on Saturday, improving to 18-6 overall and 8-4 in Big 12 games so far this season while the Horned Frogs fell to 16-6 overall and 5-5 in conference play.
After entering halftime down three points, Tech started the second half on a 8-0 run that grew to 31-7 and gave Tech a 21-point lead just after the first ten minutes of the second half.
“The way they were moving the ball, very disciplined, and we’ve got a lot of respect for the way they came in,” Tech’s head basketball Mard Adams said after the win over TCU. “They were 4-1 on the road and I can see why now.”
The No. 9 Red Raiders are 15 minutes away from playing TCU for the first time this season, looking to bounce back from a loss to Oklahoma on 2/9.Tech's starting five:G - Kevin McCullar JrG - Davion WarrenG - Adonis ArmsF - Kevin ObanorF - Bryson Williams(GAME THREAD)— Bishop Van Buren (@BishopVB_DT) February 12, 2022
Despite coming off the bench for his fourth-consecutive game, junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. led the game with 20 points after making seven of his nine shot attempts and recorded two rebounds and assists.
Shannon is one of only five returners from last season’s roster, along with starting guard and redshirt-junior Kevin McCullar Jr.
McCullar suffered an apparent leg injury midway through the first half after he stepped on TCU head basketball coach Jami Dixon’s foot on the sideline and rolled to the floor clutching his leg.
When a reporter asked if Dixon was aware of his role in the injury after the game, Dixon said he didn’t know McCullar stepped on his foot.
"That was just a freak accident,” Adams said. “Nothing's broken … we’re hoping it’s just a high ankle sprain right now.”
Shannon did not leave his teammates’ side until McCullar stood up with the trainers help and limp to the locker room.
“We do feed off each other,” Shannon said. “When Kevin got out, we held it up and said we got to pull it together.”
TCU’s sophomore guard Mike Miles Jr. entered the game averaging 15.4 points per game, the highest on either team and the fifth-best in the conference, according to Big 12 Sports.
Miles surpassed his scoring average against Tech, scoring 16 points after making five of his nine shot attempts.
Miles and Shannon both went 2-3 from behind the arc and 4-5 at the free throw line. If Miles had made two more of his two-points shots and recorded just one more assist, they would have had identical statlines.
“He was our focus on defense,” Adams said. “He’s just a really good player, we were all trying to guard him … and he still had 16 on us.”
Another one of the Horned Frog’s sophomore guards transferred to TCU after starting 25 of 29 games as a freshman for the Red Raiders last year, as Micah Peavy decided to leave Lubbock following the exit of Tech’s former head coach Chris Beard.
Peavy’s final stat line consisted of five points and four assists, but he was called for his fifth foul with just over five minutes left in the game. After fouling out, Peavy received a standing ovation from the crowd at the United Supermarkets Arena.
“He was pretty good today,” Dixon said about Peavy after the game. “He got a couple of open shots and made them. He's a really good defender for us, good rebounder … he’s improved as a shooter, he’s improved his decision making … hard working kid.”
According to Tech Athletics, TCU had lost its last six games in Lubbock dating back to 2015. On Saturday, the Horned Frogs took the lead early with a jumper by junior forward Emmanuel Miller for the game’s first score.
McCullar responded with a layup nine seconds later to tie the game, and super-senior guard Adonis Arms followed with a jumper to take the lead.
TCU’s Miles retook the lead with a three, followed by his teammate a redshirt-sophomore forward Chuck O’bannon Jr. converting an and-one to increase the Horned Frogs lead to 8-4 in the first three minutes of the game. After O’bannon’s free throw, Peavy entered the game to a roar of boos from the Red Raiders student section.
In Peavy’s first defensive possession, Shannon baited his former teammate into a shooting foul on the perimeter. Shannon made the shot and secured three points, but Peavy’s foul caused Shannon to limp to the free throw line and fail to convert the four-point play.
Peavy responded with a three of his own on the other end of the floor, sparking a 17-8 scoring run by TCU that gave the Horned Frogs’ lead to 15 points with ten minutes left in the first half.
Tech was able to shorten its deficit to just three points (40-37) as the halftime buzzer rang, and both teams were on pace to score more than 70 points.
According to Tech Athletics, the Red Raiders entered Saturday’s game 1-3 when their opponent scored over 70 points, but 15-2 when they had done so themselves. Regardless of the pace, Tech was 2-3 when trailing at halftime.
After being down both a player and in the score, Adams made a change to his starting lineup for the second half.
TECH 37 - TCU 40, 20:00 left in the game.Tech's head coach Mark Adams makes a change to the starting lineup with McCullar out.Tech's second-half starting five:G - Terrence Shannon JrG - Davion WarrenG - Adonis ArmsF - Kevin ObanorF - Bryson Williams— Bishop Van Buren (@BishopVB_DT) February 12, 2022
Shannon scored ten points during Tech's 31-7 run, matching his first-half scoring total.
“TJ, he loves this team, and he has a big heart,” Adams said. “He’s still not 100 percent. He’s playing, you know, mentally and emotionally 100 percent but he can't physically play like that.”
In the first half, TCU was winning the rebound battle (18-13) and had more success shooting than Tech, making seven three-pointers to Tech’s two and shooting 83 percent from the free throw line while the Red Raiders made only 64 percent of their shots from the charity stripe.
In the second half, Tech out-rebounded TCU 17-12. Both teams made three second-half three-pointers, but it took TCU nine attempts while it took Tech only five.
Tech also shot better at the free throw line in the second half, making ten of their 11 attempts for a rate of 91 percent while TCU made two in four attempts.
With the win, Tech remains undefeated at home this season and has won 17 in a row at the United Supermarkets Arena, according to Tech Athletics
“I say time and time again we got the best fans in the country,” super-senior Bryson Williams said after scoring 16 points. “They show out, I mean it’s a Saturday at three ‘o clock but they’d come Saturday if we played at eight o’clock in the morning.”
According to Tech Athletics, the Red Raiders have never won more than 16 games inside the United Supermarkets Arena in one season. After the win over TCU, Tech has three remaining games on its home court and needs to win two of them to set a new record.
“They come and support us, and we feed off their energy, we can always rely on them,” William said about Tech fans after the win.
