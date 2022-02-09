In their first meeting of the season, the No. 9 Red Raiders lost to the Oklahoma University's men’s basketball team by a score of 70-55 in the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma. With the loss, Tech falls to 18-6 overall this season and 7-4 against Big 12 teams.
Tech shot a season-low three point rate of 11.8 percent in the loss (2-17) and hauled in 26 rebounds, the lowest figure all season. The 15-point margin makes it Tech’s largest loss of the season, and the Red Raiders now fall to 2-5 when playing on the road, according to Tech Athletics.
Entering the game, Tech was 3-0 in their last three games and trailed the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks’ top spot in the Big 12 by just one game. Meanwhile, Oklahoma had lost three straight and avoided a loss that would have placed them in last place in the conference standings.
Tech had two players reach double-digit scoring figures in the loss, with redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar scoring a team-high 12 points and junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. scoring 11 points. However, they didn’t combine for as many points as OU’s leading scorer Umoja Gibson.
Gibson, a senior guard in his second season at Oklahoma, scored a season-high 30 points in the win over Tech, making nine of his 14 shot attempts and shooting 8-11 from behind the arc after playing for 37 minutes, the most playing time on either team.
Entering the contest, the Sooners’ senior center Tanner Groves led the team in scoring with 13.1 points per game but was held to just two points in 12 minutes against Tech
With junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. continuing to nurse what head basketball coach Mark Adams confirmed as back spasms, super-senior guard Adonis Arms started in his place.
We’re just moments away from a Texas Tech @ Oklahoma men’s basketball matchup at 8 p.m. in Norman, OK and televised on ESPNU.Tech’s Starters:G - Kevin McCullar Jr.G - Davion WarrenG - Adonis Arms F - Kevin ObanorF - Bryson Williams(GAME THREAD)— Bishop Van Buren (@BishopVB_DT) February 10, 2022
Tech was 6-2 when starting the five players that Adams chose against Oklahoma, the most wins from any lineup. However, the loss moved them to 6-3, meaning they’ve suffered more losses when starting that lineup than any other lineup, according to Tech Athletics.
While Shannon did not start against OU, he checked into the game within the game’s first five minutes and knocked down a jumper in his first offensive possession. His final statline consisted of 11 points after shooting 3-6 from the field, and he recorded two rebounds, two fouls and two turnovers before the games’ end.
Tech entered halftime with a five-point lead after shooting 46 percent from the field while Oklahoma only shot 33 percent, however the Sooners recorded a better first-half rate from behind the arc and also out-rebounded Tech 17-14.
Tech went 7-7 from the free throw line while Oklahoma went 2-2, a five-point difference that matched Tech’s halftime lead.
The Sooners opened the second half with five consecutive points to tie the game, but Tech’s super-senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva retook the lead on Tech’s next possession. However, OU responded with a three to take the lead, one they’d eventually grow to 10 points with eight minutes left in the game.
Tech wouldn't see the lead again, falling to 28-39 all-time against Oklahoma with the loss and 9-25 when playing on the Sooners’ home court, according to Tech Athletics.
After playing Oklahoma for the first time this season, Tech’s yet to play against their next conference opponent either.
At 3 p.m. on Saturday, the No. 9 Red Raiders host Texas Christian University at the United Supermarkets Arena along with former Red Raider Micah Peavy, who averages six points per game as a sophomore for the Horned Frogs.
