Texas Tech’s No. 9 men’s basketball team improved to 22-6 overall this season and 11-4 in Big 12 play after a 66-42 win over Oklahoma University, Tuesday. This was Tech’s 20th consecutive win at home.
The Red Raiders secured sweeps over Baylor University and the University of Texas in their last two games. After losing to Oklahoma in their first matchup of the season on Feb. 9, Tuesday night's win meant a split series.
Texas Tech's head basketball coach Mark Adams said the biggest difference between the win and loss to Oklahoma was effort.
"That's usually what it comes down to and our guys played so much harder," Adams said. "That's what we talked about before the game and at halftime, we've gotta keep putting a lot of pressure on them."
According to Tech Athletics, the Red Raiders became the first team in program history to win 17 games inside the United Supermarkets Arena after defeating the Sooners. Tech is undefeated when playing in Lubbock this season, and it’s last loss at home came on Feb. 9, 2021.
Despite the return of redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar Jr from what Adams confirmed as a high-ankle sprain injury on Feb. 12, Tech started the same five players from it’s last two games when McCullar watched from the sideline in a boot.
Tip off is moments away here at the United Supermarkets Arena as the No. 9 Red Raiders host Oklahoma University for a 7 p.m. Tuesday night matchup.Tech's starters:G - Terrence Shannon JrG - Davion WarrenG - Adonis ArmsF - Kevin ObanorF - Bryson Williams(GAME THREAD)— Bishop Van Buren (@BishopVB_DT) February 23, 2022
Super-senior Davion Warren played a team-high 26 minutes and led Tech with 16 points after making seven of his nine shot attempts from the field while also hauling in four rebounds.
"I talked to Davion yesterday and said 'Hey Dave you're due for a big game' and he smiled," Adams said. 'he's been a little bit down and he responded well ... made a lot of big shots for us, made some steals on defense and was our leading scorer. I was really proud of him."
On the other hand, Oklahoma did not have a single player reach double-digit scoring figures. Junior forward Jalen Hill led the Sooners with eight points but committed four turnovers.
Tech’s super-senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva led both teams with six rebounds, followed by five from super-senior guard Adonis Arms and four from Warren, junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. and sophomore forward KJ Allen.
According to Tech Athletics, super-senior Bryson Williams entered the game as Tech’s leading scorer with an average of 13.7 points per game and 369 total points.
"He's been great," Adams said of Williams. "He just leads by example, that's the best way to put it. Great work habits, very coachable, always in a good mood, always ready to practice and play ... that's the thing y'all don't get to see is how enjoyable he is."
In Tech’s last game, Williams led the Red Raiders with 17 points. Williams scored 17 points the game prior, but his fellow starting super-senior forward Kevin Obanor scored 23.
Against Oklahoma, Williams scored 13 points after making six of his nine shot attempts and recording one rebound and assist each in 19 minutes.
Williams transferred to Tech after two seasons at Fresno State University and the University of Texas at El Paso, respectively. Williams was named the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week on Monday and surpassed 2,000 career points in the win over Oklahoma, according to Tech Athletics.
"I'm happy for any accolade [Williams] can get and I'm sure he'll get a lot more when we're done with this year," Adams said.
According to Big 12 Sports, Tech entered the game having shot a conference-low 27.5 percent from behind the arc. Before playing the Sooners, Adams posted a tweet referencing the Red Raiders’ shooting performance so far this season.
In honor of 2/22/2022, I’m thinking we should remove the 3-point line for tonight’s game. Only twos. Good with that @portermoser?— Mark Adams (@CoachAdams_TTU) February 22, 2022
Adams tagged Oklahoma’s head basketball coach Porter Moser in the tweet, who responded in the same joking manner.
.@CoachAdams_TTU 2/22/2022…??? Only twos? My interpretation is honoring today by DOUBLING all 3-pointers tonight !!😀👀 🤷♂️ https://t.co/PNUicWAJD5— Porter Moser (@PorterMoser) February 22, 2022
Tech’s three-point shooting struggles were evident early, making only two of 11 attempts in the first half.
Despite the lack of perimeter scoring, Tech led for the entire first half and entered halftime up 29-22 after out-rebounding Oklahoma 17-12.
Tech also committed one less turnover in the first half, and they set a tone for the game by ending OU’s first two possessions with a turnover.
Tech started the second half on a 6-0 run after forcing the Sooners into two turnovers, continuing the theme from the first half. Tech’s largest scoring run of the game came later in the second half, when Tech outscored the Sooners 19-0 over a six-minute span.
"It says a lot about our defense, keeping us in the game and not giving up too," Adams said of the Red Raiders ability to score in bunches. "It also tells us that we've gotta be more disciplined on offense and share the ball. That was our message at halftime."
The No. 9 Red Raiders’ next game is a 5 p.m. matchup on Saturday against Texas Christian University, currently owners of a 17-8 overall record and have gone 6-7 against Big 12 teams.
