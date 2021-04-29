The No. 11 Red Raiders will be on the road this weekend in Austin to take on the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in a three-game set.
Tech has won two of their last four games after dropping a home series to the Baylor Bears and beating New Mexico.
This series will be a big one in the Big 12 race, as the Longhorns and Red Raiders are currently first and third in the conference standings, respectively.
The Red Raiders are currently 28-10 overall and 8-7 in conference play.
The Longhorns, on the other hand, are 34-9 overall and 12-3 in conference play.
TCU and Texas are tied for the conference lead with their 12-3 records, and the Red Raiders are currently a full four games back on them.
Texas is also coming off a midweek game win. They also won their last weekend series, beating the now unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys two games to one.
Tech will go into this series with the same weekend rotation that they have used as of late.
That rotation includes redshirt senior Patrick Monteverde in game one, sophomore Micah Dallas in game two, and sophomore Mason Montgomery in game three.
Monteverde is 6-2 with a 3.20 ERA, Dallas is 1-2 with a 3.23 ERA, and Montgomery is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA.
Game one of the series will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday night, available for stream on ESPN+.
