Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team is advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019 after defeating Notre Dame 59-53 on Sunday, with senior forward Kevin Obanor scoring 15 points and hauling in 15 rebounds for his fifth double-double in the fifth NCAA Tournament game of his career.
After the game, Obanor said he’s thankful for Tech’s fans and their continuing support.
‘It just felt like a home game,” Obanor said. “We’re so grateful to have such good fans who support us win or lose. We came out victorious in this one and I’m truly grateful we could make them proud.”
Despite entering the Round of 32 matchup with a 2-5 record when scoring less than 60 points this season, the Red Raiders held on for the win by keeping the Irish from making a shot attempt from the field in the last three minutes.
“We just love each other, and this is what March is all about,” Obanor said. “The game is not over even when we are down, so we just had that mindset of just chipping away one possession at a time.”
With just over 40 seconds remaining, the Red Raiders had missed their last ten shot attempts and instead had scored 10 consecutive points from the free throw line. After a defensive stand, redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar scored a fastbreak dunk to increase Tech’s lead to seven points with under 15 seconds left in the game.
After the dunk, McCullar committed his fifth foul and ended the game with 14 points, tying super-senior Bryson Williams for the second-most on the team behind Obanor.
McCullar shot 4-9 from the field and 5-6 from the charity stripe in 33 minutes of playing time, the most of any Red Raider despite being the only player in the game to foul out.
“This is a March game, I’m so excited right now I can't even put it into words,” McCullar said. “I’m so thankful for my brothers on the team, coach Adams and staff. It came down to defense, we knew we had to get stops against a really good Notre Dame team, and that’s what we ended up doing.”
Williams scored 20 points and tied a program high with four made three-pointers against Montana State in the first NCAA Tournament game of his career.
Against Notre Dame, Williams’ 14 points surpassed his average scoring total this season of 13.9 points per game, but he missed all four of his shot attempts from behind the arc. It was only the second time all season Williams didn't make a three pointer after taking more than one attempt, according to Tech Athletics.
After setting a new program record-high for points scored in an NCAA Tournament game with a 97-62 victory over Montana State on Friday, Tech's 59 points scored against the Irish tied the third-least points scored in a NCAA Tournament game in program history, according to Tech Athletics.
“We’re gonna take this time to enjoy and be happy,” Adams said. “We kind of broke this in that this is a tournament that we needed to win this weekend and we’ve done that and we’ll go back and regroup and be ready for this weekend.”
The No. 3 Red Raiders will take on No. 2 Duke on Thursday in San Francisco, California. The game will take place in the Chase Center, the home of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.
After stating his plans to appreciate Tech’s success so far this March, Adams said Duke’s head coach Mike Krzyzewski has been a mentor to him. Krzyzewski has been with the Blue Devils for 41 seasons but announced his plans to retire after the 2021-22 season, according to Duke Chronics.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach K and Duke,” Adams said. “Not only is he a great coach but a great person who’s done so much for basketball and he’s built a program that we all admire and respect. Just one team to the next he’s got dynasties built so our hat’s off to him.”
