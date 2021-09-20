Texas Tech’s golf team will enter the final round of the Mercedes-Benz Invitational within reach of a team title, according to Texas Tech Athletics. On Monday’s tournament, which was hosted by the University of Tennessee, the Red Raiders combined to shoot 6-over-par over two rounds.
Entering Tuesday’s final round, the No. 20 Red Raiders are only three strokes off the lead and in a three-way tie with Miami and Augusta for third place, trailing behind first-day leaders BYU and Tennessee, according to the news release.
On Monday, freshman Chelsea Romas displayed a strong performance by firing a pair of 1-over 72 rounds and ending the day in a tie for 16th overall. Romas also combined to shoot 6-under on the course’s five par-5 locations alone, and this tied for the lowest combined score among the field.
Senior Amy Taylor stirred up success of her own, as she is in competition for medalist honors as well as the team title, according to a Tech Athletic news release. Taylor signed for a 2-under opening round and went on the finish even in the afternoon. She holds fifth place on the individual leaderboard, four strokes behind first-day leader Kerstin Fotu of BYU.
Junior Anna Dong is in a tie for seventh place two strokes back of Taylor, following a 1-under opening round and a 1-over card, according to Texas Tech Athletics. Dong hit 10 birdies in the span of two rounds, ranking third in the 90-player field. Four of those birdies were drained over the final nine holes in the second round. She took advantage of two par-5 locations, making a pair of challenging putts at the par-3 12th and 14th holes.
Sophomore Gala Dumez was 6-over during the two rounds, while freshman Chiara Horder was 11-over, according to the news release. Last week, Horder lead Tech by finishing in fifth place at the Sam Golden Invitational.
The Red Raiders will join BYU and Tennessee on Tuesday when the final round tees off at 8 a.m. Fans can follow the team with live scoring at www.Golfstat.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.