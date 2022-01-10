The No. 19 Texas Tech men’s basketball team's first Big 12 win came against the conference’s highest scoring team in No.6 Kansas, now ranked No. 9 and currently averaging 83.1 points per game according to Big 12 Sports.
Now the Red Raiders prepare to take on the runner up in Waco on Tuesday against the Baylor Bears, averaging 82.8 points per game according to Big 12 Sports.
The Bears are by no means a step down in competition though, currently 15-0 and sitting atop the AP Top 25 Poll as the best team in the nation.
Ranked No.25 for the fourth week in a row, Tech lost to No.11 Iowa State (now No. 15) in a game played with only seven players due to health and safety protocols, but bounced back with the upset win over Kansas.
According to Tech Athletics, the Red Raiders win over Kansas was their eight victory over a top-ten team in eight seasons and their 26th in program history. A few days later, Tech’s ranking improved six spots from No.25 to No.19.
No.1 Baylor received some praise from Tech’s head basketball coach Mark Adams, who improved to 10-2 and remains undefeated in the United Supermarkets arena after the upset win over Kansas on Saturday.
“Baylor’s a great program and they’re playing well,” Adams said. “I’ve heard some experts say they’re as good as they were last year. They’re good, they’ve got some great depth, but we’re gonna enjoy this and come back tomorrow to get ready for Baylor.”
Tech emerged victorious from their last contest against the nation’s top-ranked team, when former Red Raider Davide Moretti led the team with 18 points in a victory over No.1 Louisville in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 10, 2019 at Madison Square Garden.
The win over Louisville was the first over a top-ranked opponent in program history and snapped a three-game losing streak for the Red Raiders without their top scorer in Jahmius Ramsey, according to Tech Athletics.
Only three players remain from that 2019-20 team, and each have now started multiple games for the Red Raiders this season, despite a coaching change that resulted in just five returners.
Current junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr scored 13 points in the win over Louisville, and now his 14.3 points per game lead the Red Raiders, despite playing in only six of a possible 14 games so far this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Shannon hasn’t seen the court since halftime of Tech’s win over Arkansas State on Dec. 14, as back spasms have kept him sidelined and super-senior guard Adonis Arms in the starting lineup.
Tech’s junior guard Kevin McCullar currently averages 13.5 points per game, the second-best on the Red Raiders’ roster behind only Shannon. McCullar also took part in Tech’s upset over Louisville in 2019, when he recorded two points and five rebounds in 11 minutes.
McCullar’s five rebounds were second only to former Red Raider Chris Clarke, who ultimately scored 199 rebounds in the 2019-20 season and averaged 6.6 per game, according to Tech Athletics.
McCullar currently leads this year’s roster with a slightly lower rate of 6.1 rebounds per game, but his availability will also be in question after an ankle injury has sidelined him for the past two games.
In the postgame press conference after Tech’s loss to Iowa State, Adams said McCullar was a gametime decision.
“He was gonna be determined at game-time if he were to play, and he was just not able to,” Adams said. “He’s very sore, that injury is, so we’ll see if he can do rehab and be ready for Kansas.
McCullar wore a boot on his right foot while his teammates competed in Ames, Iowa and it remained on during the game against Kansas in the USA.
The only other guard who remains from the 2019-20 roster that upset Louisville is junior guard Clarence Nadolny, who earned the first start of his collegiate career in Tech’s Big 12 opener against Iowa State with McCullar and Shannon out.
Despite the return of fellow junior guard Mylik Wilson from a knee injury, who’s started multiple games this season, Mark Adams decided to start Nadolny against Iowa State and praised him after the loss.
“Clarence is that high-energy guy and just plays with so much toughness and loyalty, he loves Texas Tech. He plays with a lot of passion and he gives us a boost when he’s in the game whether he starts or not.” Adams said.
Nadolny played more than 30 minutes in both games against Iowa State and Kansas, and he scored a career-high 17 points against Kansas in his first start in front of a home crowd at the USA.
Super-senior forward Bryson Williams’s 22 points against Kansas was the only scoring total higher than Nadolny, tying his season-high from his first game as a Red Raider in the season’s opener after transferring from UTEP in June.
According to Tech Athletics, Williams’ 22-point performance against the Jayhawks placed Williams firmly atop the scoring leaderboard in total points (167), surpassing fellow super-senior transfer in guard Davion Warren (154).
Warren drew three charges against Kansas but only scored seven points.
Williams recorded a game-high eight rebounds against Kansas, one more than teammate and senior forward Kevin Obanor, Tech’s leader in made-three pointers with 20 according to Tech Athletics.
Obanor hauled in seven rebounds against the Jayhawks, and he’s got a seven-rebound lead over Williams for the most rebounds this season (75-68).
Baylor’s head coach Scott Drew led the Bears to their first National Championship and Big 12 title in school history in 2021, and currently owns a 22-13 record over the Red Raiders according to Baylor University Athletics.
The Bears’ leading scorer is a senior guard in James Akinjo, who’s averaging 14.4 points per game and leads the Big 12 with 92 total assists, 20 more than the second-most (T.Hunter - Iowa State), according to Big 12 Sports.
The Bears leading rebounder, 6-foot-8 junior forward Jonathan Wchamwa Tchatchoua, ranks third in the Big 12 with an average of 7.6 rebounds per game, according to Big 12 Sports.
Tech jumped from No.25 to No.19 after an upset win over Kansas and the Big 12's highest scoring offense as well as a hard-fought loss to Iowa State while significantly hindered due to injury.
The Red Raiders will look to pull off a second straight upset when they travel to Waco to face the No.1 Baylor Bears at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
