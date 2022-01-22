Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team, ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25 Poll, defeated West Virginia by a score of 78-65 in their last game before the Week 12 rankings are scheduled to be released on Monday.
The Red Raiders have won five of the six games they’ve played in during a 15-day stretch that ended with the win over Virginia, and they’ll have only one day of rest before they take on No. 7 Kansas just hours after the Week 12 AP Top 25 rankings are released.
“Their guys all know their roles, the big guys know to make that rebound and set those screens and they’ve got some great shooting.” Adams said.
The Red Raiders improved to 15-4 overall and 5-2 in the Big 12 after their win over the Mountaineers, with junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. scoring a season-high 23 points on Tech’s home court, the United Supermarkets Arena.
In his second game after returning to the starting lineup, Shannon led the team in playing time with 32 minutes that featured him shooting 7-12 from the field and 3-7 from behind the arc. He also hauled in five rebounds, one of six Red Raiders to record at least four (including all five starters).
According to Tech Athletics, back spasms kept Shannon from seeing the court for over a month, from when he was first sidelined at halftime on Dec. 14 in a game against Arkansas State until returning in Tech’s 62-51 loss to Kansas State on Jan. 15.
“I won't say I’m all the way back, I'm still finding my rhythm,” Shannon said after the win over WVU.
Tech’s win over West Virginia came despite the Mountaineers entering the game as owners of the Big 12’s second-best turnover margin (4.65), as Tech forced WVU into 17 turnovers while only committing nine of their own.
“That really is impressive with how hard they play, they get up in the passing lanes and pressure the ball, deny the wings,” Adams said. “That was one of our goals, just to keep it under ten, and we did that.”
It was a physical contest with Tech winning the rebound battle 39-29 and getting four West Virginia players to foul out of the game.
“I thought that was one of the differences in the game,” Adams said. “It gave us an opportunity to try and stay aggressive on the defensive end.”
According to Big 12 Sports, West Virginia’s super-senior guard Taz Sherman entered the game averaging 18.8 points per game, the second-best rate in the conference. Sherman led the game in scoring at halftime with 13 points, and he ended with a team-high 21 points.
"Sherman was outstanding," Adams said. "We were fortunate that we were able to keep them down ... but we couldn't stop Sherman he was just outstanding."
With just over 12 minutes remaining in the game, multiple West Virginia players slapped the court floor as they got into their defensive stance, focused on preventing the Red Raider’s from improving on their one-point lead and hoping to ignore the time left in the contest.
The roar from the stands at the United Supermarkets Arena was much harder to ignore, with towels twirling as Texas Tech rooted for their Red Raiders against a Big 12 foe.
Although Tech was unable to score, that energy transferred over to the Red Raiders next defensive possession. Daniel Batcho, 6-foot-11 redshirt-freshman, found himself guarding WVU’s leading scorer but held his ground and forced Sherman into a travel along the baseline.
An impressive play by Batcho always seems to incite the Red Raiders' fans, but there haven’t been many louder roars from the crowd this season than when Batcho followed up his defensive stop with a mid-range jumper on the other end.
That is, besides when Shannon urged the crowd to get louder as walked off the court with the game clock expiring and Tech owning a 13-point lead.
After being swept by West Virginia last season, the Red Raiders emerged victorious from their first matchup by a score of 78-65. Tech only has one day of rest before their next game, when they travel to take on No. 7 Kansas at 8 p.m. on Monday, just hours after the AP Top 25 Week 12 Poll comes out.
According to Big 12 Sports, Kansas currently leads the Big 12 in scoring with an average of 81 points per game. However, the Red Raiders have yet to allow an opponent to reach 80 points and their opponents average only 58.7 points per game, the second best in the Big 12.
