The No. 18 Texas Tech men’s basketball team defeated No. 15 Iowa State 72-60 on Tuesday night, led in scoring by super-senior forward Bryson Williams with 16 points.
"Especially with them being ranked No. 15 … that was a big win for us, we were really excited to get that rematch,” Williams said after the game.
Williams’ fellow starter and senior forward Kevin Obanor followed close behind with 15 points, but Obanor also led the team with eight rebounds.
“We just have ultimate belief in him, we knew that he was a ticking time bomb,” Williams said about Obanor, who scored nine of his points in the first ten minutes of the second half. “He can put up points in a hurry.”
In every game so far during this new year, either Williams or Obanor have been among Tech’s top two scorers, according to Tech Athletics.
Redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar Jr led the game with three assists and three steals to go along with nine points and six rebounds. All three of his steals came in the first ten minutes of the game.
I’m here at the USA about 20 minutes before the No. 18 Red Raiders take on No. 15 Iowa State in a Big 12 rematch.Tech’s starting 5:G - Terrence Shannon JrG - Kevin McCullar JrG - Davion WarrenF - Kevin Obanor F - Bryson Williams(GAME THREAD)— Bishop Van Buren (@BishopVB_DT) January 19, 2022
Junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. made his return to the starting lineup for the first time since a home game against Arkansas State on Dec. 14, when back spasms caused him to be sidelined for the second half and for the next seven games.
Shannon played sparingly in Tech’s loss to Kansas State, scoring just two points in 18 minutes of playing time. Against Iowa State, Shannon recorded four points, one rebound, two turnovers and two fouls.
Super-senior guard Adonis Arms scored a season-high 15 points against Arkansas State after filling Shannon’s starting spot at halftime, and he averaged over ten points as a starter in the following eight games.
In his first game coming on the bench in over a month, Arms scored nine points and hauled in three rebounds after making two of his shots from the field and making all four of his free throw attempts.
The first 20 minutes of the game were tightly contested, with Tech leading 26-23 at halftime thanks to a buzzer-beater layup by Shannon that improved Tech’s lead from one to three.
In the first half, Tech had made 10 of its 26 shot attempts while Iowa State made one less on three more attempts (9/29). Similarly, Tech went 2-11 from behind the arc while the Cyclones had just one successful shot from behind the arc on one less attempt.
“We had a lot of mistakes in the first half,” Adams said. “The first of those was rebounding and the other thing was being careless with the basketball.”
At halftime, both teams had made four free throws. In the second half, Iowa State improved to go 5-7 while Tech went 25-29 for a rate of 86 percent. Tech ended the game 29-38 from the line (76.3 percent), the most attempts and most made so far this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Iowa State’s junior guard Caleb Grill led Tech in scoring with 17 points after making six of his 10 shot attempts (4-8 from behind the arc). After the game, Grill said there’s a lot to learn from the loss to Tech.
“I just think we got to, deep down, bring it every night,” Grill said. “We got to compete for 40 minutes … as a team we just got to bounce back on Wednesday and learn from our mistakes.”
Iowa State’s senior guard Izaiah Brockington was the only other Cyclone to score double digit points with 12, but he led the game in rebounds with nine.
“Izaiah is an elite competitor who has great character and cares about winning,” Iowa State's head coach T.J. Otzelberger said after the game. “He puts his best effort into everything we ask of him, we need him to be the best rebounding guard in the country and I believe he is that.”
According to Big 12 Sports, Brockington’s 232 points this season only trails two players in total scoring. On top of the leaderboard is Kansas’ senior guard Ochai Agbajii with 339 points, but in between Brockington and Agbaji is West Virginia’s super-senior guard Taz Sherman.
West Virginia fell to No. 5 Baylor on Tuesday 77-68, and Sherman scored 18 points in 39 minutes. The only player on the Mountaineers to play 39 minutes was senior guard Sean McNeil, who averages the most minutes per game in the Big 12, according to Big 12 Sports.
Midway through the second half, the United Supermarkets Arena’s jumbotron showed the final score of another Big 12 game, prompting the crowd to erupt into a vulgar chant about former head basketball coach Chris Beard’s new team.
What was on the jumbotron?
Kansas State, the team who ended an 0-4 start to Big 12 play with a win over Tech on Saturday, Jan. 15, defeated the No. 23 Texas Longhorns 66-65.
Tech’s next game is an 11 a.m. matchup against West Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 22 on the Red Raiders’ home court at the United Supermarkets Arena.
