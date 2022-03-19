The Texas Tech baseball team defeated the University of Iowa 11-3 at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa for its sixteenth win in the last seventeen games. The Red Raiders plated 11 runs on eight hits en route to the series-opening win, after game one of the scheduled three-game series between the two squads was canceled due to inclement weather
Junior right-handed pitcher Brandon Birdsell made his fifth start of the season in game one, and his first since being named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week on March 14, according to Tech Athletics.
The honor came after he struck out 15 while walking none in a 3-2 win over Rice on March 12, according to Tech Athletics.
Birdsell pitched three shutout innings before Iowa scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 4-1. He would surrender a second run the following inning while navigating a no-outs, bases-loaded jam. Birdsell pitched one more frame before finishing with a line of five hits, one earned run, 2 walks and nine strikeouts in six innings pitched.
The performance earned Birdsell his third win of the season, tying sophomore relief pitcher Brendan Girton for first on the team, according to Tech Athletics. He also increased his strikeout total to a team-high 43 on the season.
Offensively, Tech relied on three multi-run innings to carry the bulk of the scoring. The Red Raiders drew eight walks as a team, forcing Iowa to cycle through three different pitchers in the final five innings.
On the fifth pitch of the game, senior left-fielder Easton Murrell launched his first home run of the season with a solo shot to right field to get the Red Raiders on the board. Murrell made his sixth start of the season in left field, his first since aggravating his hamstring on March 5, before being replaced by sophomore Dalton Porter in the bottom of the fourth.
Tech would score five more runs off Iowa starter Adam Mazur, including three in the top of the fourth. After senior center fielder Dillon Carter tripled with then scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the frame, Stilwell drilled his first home run over the left field wall to extend the lead to four.
Stillwell, who finished 2-3 with three RBIs in game one, posted a career-high eight home runs in 2021, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior right-handed pitcher Andrew Morris relieved Birdsell in the seventh inning. Morris was the projected starter for yesterday’s canceled series opener, allowing Tech head coach Tim Tadlock to use him for extended innings.
Morris retired the first six batters he faced before surrendering a run on an RBI groundout from Iowa pinch hitter DJ Heck in the eighth inning. He finished his outing with four strikeouts and one walk in three innings of work.
Tech rattled off four more runs in the eighth to break the game open. A pair of doubles from freshman first baseman Hudson White and junior designated hitter Ty Coleman plated three, and White would score on a wild pitch to end the scoring at 11.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Kyle Robinson pitched a scoreless ninth despite loading the bases to secure the game one win for Tech.
The Red Raiders improved to 17-3 on the season with the win, and will close out the series tomorrow at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.