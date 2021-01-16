On Saturday, the no. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders were defeated at home by the no. 2 Baylor Bears by a final score of 68-60.
The game was a tightly contested defensive struggle, but in the end, Baylor’s explosive guards were just too much for Tech head coach Chris Beard’s defense to handle.
“We out rebounded Baylor, who is arguably the best team in college basketball. We came up with some real competitive kinds of fight stats, like the block shots tonight. A lot of plays around the basket. So I think the effort was there, the grip was there,” Beard said in a post-game news conference.
The Red Raiders went into the game with a starting five consisting of junior guard Mac McClung, junior guard Kyler Edwards, sophomoreguard Kevin McCullar, freshman guard Micah Peavy and senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva. The team’s second leading scorer, sophomore Terrence Shannon Jr., came off the bench.
Tech’s offense was slow out of the gate. Following a Kyler Edwards three ball to start the game’s scoring, the Red Raiders missed all of their next eight attempts from the field around five team turnovers.
Likewise, the Bears started out the game shooting well, hitting four of their first eight attempts from downtown.
The first half was a defensive struggle marred by tough shots, big-time blocks, and forced turnovers by both teams.
The Bears would hold onto the lead for the entirety of the first half following Edward’s three. The difference in the game to that point was each team’s three-point shooting, with Baylor going 5/13 and Tech going a mere 2/12. The Bears lead 26-18 at halftime.
Baylor’s Davion Mitchell had a team and game-high ten points through the half. Likewise, McClung had seven points at the half for a team-high. Jared Butler was scoreless at the half.
Tech had eleven total turnovers at the half. They had had seven the entire game against Texas a few days prior. They also had zero free-throw attempts in the half.
The second half however, was a different story for the Red Raiders early on. A pair of McClung threes and a vicious slam by Marcus Santos-Silva tightened the score to within three right out of the gate and got the crowd on its feet.
Soon after, Terrence Shannon Jr. hit his one and only shot of the game to tie it at 34 all five minutes into the half.
Tech finally found themselves getting to the line, and the Bears had gone cold from downtown early in the second half.
A Santos-Silva free throw gave the Red Raiders their first lead since 3-0. From there, it was a tightly contested back and forth game between quality opponents.
With about six minutes to-go left in the game however, Baylor began to find their stride. MaCio Teague and Jared Butler of Baylor began knocking down shots consistently, and Tech had no answer offensively.
In the blink of an eye, the lead blew up to nine in the waning minutes and it was over. Tech made a formidable last effort in the final minute, but by then the deficit was too great to overcome.
The final was 68-60, with Baylor coming out on top.
Mac McClung finished with 24 points in the loss, while Kevin McCullar put up a double-double with exactly 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Red Raiders as a team however shot a lowly 25% from downtown while only attempting 14 free-throws in the contest. They also had 20 team turnovers.
“Obviously 20 turnovers is way too many. Now Baylor has a habit of creating aggressive defense that creates turnovers, but 20 is too many,” Coach Beard said post-game.
Jared Butler scored 7 points for Baylor all in the second half, while Davion Mitchell added 19 points of his own including 3 three-pointers. The Bears shot 37.5% from downtown, and 41.8% from the field.
Tech’s record fell to 11-4, 4-3 in the conference following the loss.
They will look to rebound Wednesday night against TCU on the road.
