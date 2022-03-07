Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team checked in at No. 14 in the Week 18 edition of the CBB Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released on Monday morning, two spots lower than their Week 17 ranking.
Tech fell out of the top-10 from No. 9 to No. 12 on Feb. 28 and responded with a 73-68 win over Kansas State that night, but lost to Oklahoma State 52-51 on Saturday in the regular season finale. Tech finished the season 23-8 overall and 12-6 in Big 12 play.
While No. 3 Baylor University and No. 6 Kansas University maintained their ranking after finishing the season 14-4 in Big 12 play. The Bears and Jayhaws will share the 2021-22 Big 12 men’s basketball regular season title.
The No. 14 Red Raiders are set to take on Iowa State University at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday to kick off the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship.
“For every team in the playoffs, it is a new season and your records don't matter any more,” Tech’s head basketball coach Mark Adams said. “When you get in the Big 12 tournament everyones back even and you gotta go play and win.”
Super-senior forward Bryson Williams was unanimously selected to the All-Big 12 First Team as well as the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team, representing Tech in the 2021-22 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 men’s basketball awards announced on Sunday night, according to Tech Athletics.
Williams was one of two players unanimously selected to the All-Big 12 First Team alongside Kansas University’s senior guard Ochai Agbaji, who averages a conference-high 19.8 points per game, according to Big 12 Sports.
Junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. posted on Twitter after the awards were announced, stating the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Year award should have gone to Williams instead of Iowa State’s senior guard Izaiah Brockington.
Bryson should have been newcomer of the year not trying to hear it 😴 can’t wait til Thursday ⌛️— Terrence Shannon Jr (@Sn1per_T) March 7, 2022
Brockington, who transferred to Iowa State after three seasons at Penn State University, averages 17.5 points per game and has hauled in 224 total rebounds, both the third-highest figures in the conference, according to Big 12 Sports.
After spending two years each at Fresno State University and then the University of Texas at El Paso, Williams transferred to Tech and recorded the Big 12’s best shooting rate of 54.4 percent in his final season of eligibility, according to Big 12 Sports.
Meanwhile, Iowa State is one of only two Big 12 teams allowing opponents to shoot over 46 percent in inter-conference games, according to Big 12 Sports.
Williams scored 13 points in the loss to OSU but fouled out in the last minute and ended the season as Tech’s leading scorer with an average of 14 points per game, according to Tech Athletics.
“It was obviously a huge factor but at the same time he ended up 6-13, goes 1-4 from the three point line, wasn’t one of his better games but we’ve counted on him in so many games to either win it or keep us in it,” Adams said of Williams’ fouling out, “so this is good for us. We had to play without him and we’ll learn from that.”
Super-senior guard Adonis Arms, redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar and a pair of super-senior forwards in Marcus-Santos Silva and Kevin Obanor each earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selections, according to Big 12 Sports.
McCullar was named an Honorable Mention for the second straight season after averaging 10 points and five rebounds per game, the latter figure tying Obanor for the highest rate on the team, according to Tech Athletics.
McCullar and super-senior guard Davion Warren both average 1.4 steals per game. Tech has recorded a total of 146 steals this season, the most in the Big 12, while also allowing a conference-low 62.9 points to Big 12 opponents, according to Big 12 Sports.
Despite being named the only 2022 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist from the Big 12, McCullar was not listed on the All-Big 12 Defensive team.
According to Tech Athletics, McCullar is averaging a team-high 30.3 minutes per game. Although Adams said he’d be a game-time decision, McCullar didn’t play for the second-straight game after suffering an injury against TCU on Feb. 26.
“We just didn’t feel like he was ready to go,” Adams said. “So we’re still resting him and hopefully he’ll be ready for the Big 12 tournament.”
Iowa State’s freshman guard earned the Big 12 Freshman of the Year award after starting all 31 games and averaged 10.8 points per game for the Cyclones this season, according to Big 12 Sports.
Hunter averages 5.0 assists per game, the third-highest rate in the conference behind Baylor’s James Akinjo and Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell.
Tech played it’s Big 12 opener against Iowa State on Jan. 5 but lost 51-47 after having only seven available players due to COVID-19 complications, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders responded with a 72-60 win over the Cyclones in their next matchup 13 days later, with Williams scoring a game-high 16 points and Obanor adding 15 points to a team-high eight rebounds.
The third matchup between Tech and Iowa State will not only determine who takes the series advantage, but the winner will move on to the next round of the Big 12 Championships. Tip off in Kansas City, Missouri is at 8:30 p.m. and the contest will be televised on ESPN2.
