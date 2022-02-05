Texas Tech’s No. 14 men’s basketball team defeated West Virginia by a score of 60-53 on Saturday, completing the season sweep after defeating the Mountaineers in Lubbock on Jan. 22.
The Red Raiders were led by super-senior forward Bryson Williams with 15 points, and redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar hauled in a game-high nine rebounds in 36 minutes.
West Virginia was without it's leading scorer in super-senior guard Taz Sherman, the owner of the Big 12's second-highest scoring average (18.9 points per game).
Meanwhile, Tech's junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr came off the bench as he continues to nurse back spasms that have sidelined him since Tech's win over Arkansas State on Dec. 14.
Before Tech's last game against the University of Texas, Tech's head basketball coach Mark Adams said Shannon was progressing but would still be a game-time decision.
In every game since Shannon's initial injury, either he or super-senior guard Adonis Arms have been in the starting lineup.
In Morgantown, both Arms and Shannon hit the floor hard and awkwardly and had to be helped off the floor by athletic trainers. Shannon was able to play in the second half, but Arms did not return.
"Seeing both those guys go down was tough to watch," Tech's head basketball coach Mark Adams said after the game. "You have to give a lot of credit to those guys because they both got up and TJ got back in the game."
The No. 14 Red Raiders are moments from tip off against West Virginia on the Mountaineer’s home court at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV. Tech’s starting 5:G - Kevin McCullar JrG - Davion WarrenG - Adonis ArmsF - Kevin ObanorF - Bryson Williams(GAME THREAD)— Bishop Van Buren (@BishopVB_DT) February 5, 2022
In their first away game after back-to-back wins on their home court, the Red Raiders started the game trailing by an 11-2 deficit after shooting 1-8 from the field and missing their first five three pointers.
Shannon scored Tech’s next two points on a dunk, but he came down hard on his right leg and hit the floor grabbing his hamstring in pain as trainers rushed to his aide.
After Shannon played just six minutes against Texas — all coming in the second half — his leg injury came in his first two minutes of playing time.
While WVU’s senior guard Sean McNeil made the game's first three pointer, he didn’t make another in the first half. Instead, his teammate and sophomore forward Jalen Bridges took over the perimeter shooting momentum.
At halftime, Bridges led the game with 16 points after making four of his five shot attempts from behind the arc, and the Mountaineers led the game 32-26. Meanwhile McCullar led Tech in scoring with ten points.
"We just knew we had to come in and fight," Williams said of the team's mentality at halftime. "They came out with intensity and toughness, that's what you're gonna get with a good West Virginia team on their home court."
Williams started the second half with six unanswered points to tie the game, and Shannon Jr returned to the floor for the first time since his injury to tie the game yet again after WVU was able halt Williams' scoring run with two free throws.
After the game, Williams said Shannon's return reflects the team's brotherhood.
"It's a brotherhood we have here at Texas Tech, seeing him go down we just knew that we had to take it personal at that point," Williams said. "We were gonna play hard for him ... luckily he was able to come back and contribute for us but we didn't want to see him go down like that."
After Tech climbed to a 39-36 lead with a William’s layup a few possessions later, McNeil answered with a three pointer to tie the game. After McNeil missed a jumper on the following possession, the second Red Raider had to be helped by trainers when super-senior Adonis Arms had a layup blocked and awkwardly hit the floor.
According to Tech Athletics, Arms has been started in place of Shannon when needed since Shannon’s back spasms initially sidelined him against Arkansas State on Dec. 14.
Arms was the only starter who did not reach double digits scoring figures in Tech’s win over Texas, and he only reached two points after shooting 1-5 from the field before his injury against WVU.
Arms was not the only starter to be held under ten points in Morgantown though, with super-senior forward Kevin Obanor scoring just two points. Obanor shot 5-7 from three against Texas after starting 4-4, but he missed all six of his shot attempts from behind the arc against WVU.
Although WVU held the lead for the majority of the game, the Red Raiders were able to out rebound West Virginia 46-40 and outscore the Mountaineers 34-10 in the paint. With three starters surpassing ten points and Shannon scoring nine, the Red Raiders improved to 18-5 overall and 7-3 against Big 12 teams with the win.
"It was a typical West Virginia game," Adams said. "They're so physical and play so hard, we always respect coming here into this facility and into this environment."
