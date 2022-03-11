Texas Tech’s No. 14 men’s basketball team defeated Oklahoma University 56-55 on Friday, securing an appearance in the Big 12 Championship game for the first time since 2005.
The Red Raiders will take on No. 6 Kansas University on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the Big 12 title game, with Tech looking to claim its first Big 12 Championship in school history, according to Tech Athletics.
“First I’d like to pay our respects to OU,” Adams said. “They played extremely hard … it was a war down to the very end … credit our guys for being resilient and finding a way to win but a lot of respect for Oklahoma.
Tech led by 11 points at halftime, but Oklahoma tied the game 12 minutes deep into the second half. Neither team made a shot from the field in the game’s last two minutes and 40 seconds, but Tech escaped with the win after holding the Sooners to one made shot in their last seven attempts.
“End of the day, our guys pulled it out,” Adams said. “They believe in each other and themselves and fought hard. Things were going so bad there in the middle of that second half, I think a lot of teams would’ve thrown in the towel.”
Tech’s super-senior guard Davion Warren and senior forward Kevin Obanor led the Red Raiders in scoring with 11 points each, while super-seniors Bryson Williams (forward) and Adonis Arms (guard) finished with nine points.
“We preach all year about being a family and staying together when times get like that,” Arms said about the Red Raiders’ mentality during the game’s final minutes. “For us it was just staying to what we’ve been working on all year, just staying together and trusting each other.”
https://twitter.com/BishopVB_DT/status/1502469883342245893?s=20&t=tH3ForWyFVKGv_TXX6sgwQ
Oklahoma’s junior guard Umoja Gibson scored a team-high 16 points, shooting 4-9 from behind the arc while the rest of the Sooners made one three-pointer in ten attempts.
The Sooners struggled to shoot effectively in the first half, entering halftime 10-25 from the field and 3-12 from behind the arc, while Tech made five more shots in two less attempts and went 5-9 from deep. At halftime, Tech led 37-26.
Despite starting with an 11-point lead, Tech was outscored 21-9 in the second half’s first 12 minutes. Tech went scoreless for more than the last six minutes of that span and gave up a lead they had held for over 30 consecutive minutes.
“We were focused so much on three-point shooting and trying to not let some of these guys get open looks but when you do that you give something up and we give up some of those drives,” Adams said. “Sometimes you get these citations where you play not to lose … We went through a spell there where the guys we’re trying to do a bit too much themselves.”
Both teams competed to an even 54-54 score with less than a minute remaining in the game. Tech’s junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. found himself driving to the basket in hopes of scoring the game-winner, but his shot was taken off-balanced and bounced hard off the rim.
Shannon ended the game with four points — the lowest of Tech’s starters — after making one three-pointer and one free throw while hauling in two rebounds and recording three assists.
After the Sooners handed Tech it’s largest loss of the season with a 25-point victory on Feb. 9, the Red Raiders avoided the sweep with a 66-42 win on Feb. 22.
The latter secured Tech’s 17th home victory of the season for the Red Raiders and set a new program record for wins inside the United Supermarkets Arena, according to Tech Athletics.
In their third and seemingly final game against each other this season (barring a matchup in the NCAA Tournament), the Red Raiders defeated the Sooners to secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship game.
“We have a lot of respect for KU,” Adams said. “We beat them at our place and lost to them in an overtime game … They’re playing the best they’ve played all year, so we’ll have our work cut out for us and have just a little time to get ready, but I promise we’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”
Adams said a Big 12 Championship would be another milestone for a team that deserves all the recognition they can get
“They work so hard, bunch of no-name guys that came here with a chance to play on his level and they’re really, really good players,” Adams said. “I’d be certainly happy for these guys if they could cut down the nets tomorrow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.