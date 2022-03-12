Texas Tech’s No. 14 men’s basketball team lost to No. 6 Kansas University 74-65 in the 2022 Big 12 Championship, failing to win their first Big 12 title in program history while the Jayhawks earned their 12th.
"They make us better every time we play them," Adams said of Kansas. "They make us better every time we play them. They're a team that's extremely difficult to prepare for and I wish we had two or three days to do that."
Tech didn't have two or three days to prepare for the Jayhawks, instead they had less than 24 hours after narrowly defeating Oklahoma University 56-55 on Friday in a game that started at 8:30 p.m.
"In defense of our guys, we did the best we could and played extremely hard. These guys that I'm coaching all have tears in their eyes. This hurts, we'll learn from this and hopefully it will help us get ready for the NCAA tournament."
KU’s senior forward David McCormack led the game with 18 points and 11 rebounds, recording his tenth double-double of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech's super-senior forward Bryson Williams said McCormack was a huge emphasis for Kansas.
"They made sure that they got him the ball inside and utilize him well. He played hard ... he's a big load down there in the post and he can go over both shoulders, I mean that's really hard to guard especially in tournament play," Williams said.
Two of McCormack’s points came after sinking two free throw shots with just under six minutes left in the game. This grew Kansas’s led to seven points, the Jayhawk’s largest lead of the game up to that point, and all but sealed Tech’s fate.
Williams led the Red Raiders with 17 points after making eight of his 17 shot attempts (just one of his five attempts from behind the arc), but he fouled out in the final moments of the game.
In a back-and-forth game with 14 lead changes, Williams said he and his teammates's biggest takeaway was to value every possession.
"The main thing we learned was every possession matters," Williams said. "We've ben through that but there's just that much more emphasis on it in tournament play and any game you play in March."
According to Big 12 Sports, Williams ended the regular season with the conference’s best shooting rate of 53.7 percent and was named a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 First Team and the Big 12 All-Newcomer team.
Kansas’ senior guard Ochai Agbaji was the only other unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 First Team but was also the unanimous selection for Big 12’s Player of the Year honor after leading the conference with an average of 19.8 points per game, according to Big 12 Sports.
Against Tech, Agbaji scored 16 points after making four of his 10 shot attempts from the field. Three of his four made shots came from behind the arc, according to Big 12 Sports.
Overall, Kansas shot just one percent better than Tech from the field and made the same number of three-pointers as Tech despite three more attempts. Instead, Kansas found it’s shooting advantage at the charity stripe, going 25-32 from the free throw line while Tech went 6-13.
Tech trailed by one point at halftime despite winning the rebound battle 22-15 and outscoring Kansas 16-12 in the paint as well as 9-0 in the fastbreak. Instead, Tech committed three more turnovers than the Jayhawks and made nine fewer free throws.
"This will help us, I thought we improved in this game," Adams said. "I was impressed with a lot of things that we did and I appreciate our guys' toughness and they continue to fight. One of the obvious things is we got to make our free throws and we've got to get to the foul line more."
Junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr led the Red Raiders with nine points in the first half after shooting 3-4 from behind the arc, but a pair of Kansas guards in junior Christian Braun and super-senior Remy Martin both led the game with ten first-half points.
While Williams led Tech in second-half points with 10, the Jayhawks’ redshirt-sophomore Jalen Wilson scored 12 points in the first half after making five of his six shots from the field after halftime.
In their only other Big 12 title game appearance in 2005, the Red Raiders were coached by Bob Knight, a former winner of the Naismith Award for Men’s Outstanding Contributions to Basketball in 2007.
Knight’s first season coaching at Tech in 2001-02 resulted in a 23-9 record, the most wins by a rookie head coach in program history at the time, according to Tech Athletics.
In his first season as the head coach of a division 1 program, Tech’s Mark Adams surpassed Knight with his 24th win in the first round of the Big 12 Championships.
After defeating Oklahoma, Adams sits at 25 wins so far this season and has an opportunity to increase that figure with the NCAA Tournament on the horizon.
"Last night we learned that we still played ugly and found a way to win," Adams said. "I thought we played much better today ... lot better possessions on both ends of the floor and played a really good offensive and I thought our defense was very good."
Tech will host a NCAA selection show watch party at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at 4ORE! Golf. All fans are invited to join the event and there will be a media availability following the announcement, according to Tech Athletics.
"We've made huge strides to get to the finals," Adams said. "These guys get tons of credit and they've worked really hard for it. I'm proud of these guys and we're not finished. I can promise you that. We're not finished."
Williams and Shannon were both named to the Big 12 All-Tournament team after the game along with Kansas’ Agbaji and junior guard Christian Braun, according to Big 12 Sports.
Proud of our guys. We will use this loss to get better and become stronger.— Mark Adams (@CoachAdams_TTU) March 13, 2022
