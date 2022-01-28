The No. 13 Texas Tech men’s basketball team will host Mississippi State at the United Supermarkets Arena at 5 p.m. on Saturday for part of the 2022 Big 12-SEC Challenge.
The Bulldogs are currently 13-6 overall and 4-3 against other teams from the Southeastern Conference, and they'll be looking to bounce back from a 82-74 loss to No. 12 Kentucky on Tuesday.
Tech’s last game was a 94-91 double-overtime loss to No. 5 Kansas on Monday in Lawrence, Kansas. The Red Raiders get four days of rest before they take on Mississippi State, which Tech’s head basketball coach Mark Adams said helped a lot of his players recover from a tough game.
“It is nice to get a few days off, that our guys get at least a couple days away from basketball, and I think we are well rested for the most part,” Adams said. “Even though that Kansas game was very, very physical and some of our guys are still nursing a few minor injuries, but for the most part we’re ready to go.”
One of those players is redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar Jr, who Adams said is not even close to 100 percent.
“Kevin’s got a lot on his shoulders because he is our leader and our point guard, and we need him to distribute the basketball … We expect him to be one of our better defensive players and at times he’s got the ball in his hands to score,” Adams said. “No one’s harder on Kevin McCullar than Kev is, but at the same time he’s nursing some injuries.”
McCullar was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year 2022 Watch List on Thursday, one of three Big 12 players who were selected alongside Baylor’s junior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Iowa State’s freshman guard Tyrese Hunter.
Another player battling an injury is Tech’s sophomore forward KJ Allen, who Adams said he thinks will be back next week after suffering an eye injury.
Tech has another home game three days after hosting Mississippi State, when the University of Texas Longhorns play in Lubbock for the first time under new head basketball coach Chris Beard for an 8 p.m. game on Tuesday night.
According to Tech Athletics, Beard coached the Red Raiders from 2016 to 2021 and led Tech to it’s first Final-Four appearance in school history in 2019. After finishing last season ranked in the AP Top 25 for the entirety of the regular season (also the first time in school history), he accepted a head coaching position at the state’s capital.
General Admissions tickets for Tech’s game against Texas have been sold out since Dec. 28 (purchasable on resale apps), while student tickets became available for registration at 10 a.m. on Friday and sold out in less than 18 minutes, according to Tech Athletics.
“We’re so pleased to have our student section and just our fanbase,” Adams said. “It’s been an unbelievable not only recruiting advantage but also home court advantage.”
Although he was happy to see that fans were looking forward to the Texas game, Adams said it’s a concern for himself and his staff that his players are prepared for playing Mississippi State instead of Beard’s return in burnt orange.
“You know, our goal is to try to look at each game and get prepared the best we can and then hopefully make improvements so we can progress and then we’re ready for the next one,” Adams said. “So we’re trying to not talk about that.”
