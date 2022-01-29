The No. 13 Texas Tech men’s basketball team defeated Mississippi State by a score of 76-50 at the United Supermarkets Arena as part of the 2022 Big 12-SEC Challenge. Improving their overall record to 16-5 this season.
Super-senior Adonis Arms led the game in scoring with 16 points as well as seven assists. However, 15 of Arms’ 16 points came in the first half, tying his season-high at halftime but only scoring one point for the rest of the game.
"In the very beginning he showed a lot of confidence and made some big plays," Tech's head basketball coach Mark Adams said after the win. "Im really proud of him but not surprised, we've seen him show signs of greatness."
Arms began the game by scoring seven of Tech’s first eight points and he said his teammates gave him the confidence needed for the quick start.
"I just took my chances were they were and my teammates just gave me the ball and they told me to 'Shoot', 'Keep shooting' and 'Don't stop shooting til you miss'." Arms said
Arms’ scored previous season high against Arkansas State on Dec. 14, when he was inserted to the starting lineup at halftime after junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr was sidelined due to back spasms, according to Tech Athletics.
After the game, Adams said Shannon's back spasms kept him out of the game against Mississippi State.
"There's a chance he might play Tuesday," Adams said. "We'll have to see—he'll be close— but we'll see."
Here at the USA ahead of Tech’s game against Mississippi State at 5 p.m.Immediate observations from warm-ups:- KJ Allen on the court warming up with the forwards, Adams said he suffered an eye injury and expected him back next week.- TJ Shannon nowhere to be seen.— Bishop Van Buren (@BishopVB_DT) January 29, 2022
In a media availability on Friday, Adams said Shannon was not close to 100 percent healthy, and he said two other players were dealing with injuries in redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar and sophomore forward KJ Allen.
Shannon was the only player of the three who did not participate in pregame warmups, while McCullar and Allen did but both only scored two points.
However, Allen played in just four minutes while McCullar’s two points came in 27 minutes, second-most on the team behind Arms’ 28.
McCullar was Tech’s lowest scoring starter, but four Red Raiders reached double-digit scoring totals including three starters and junior guard Mylik Wilson off the bench.
Tech’s super-senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva led the Red Raiders in rebounds with nine, and he said it wasn't difficult for Tech to battle with the Bulldogs for rebounds.
"It really comes easy because that just an effort and mentality," Santos-Silva said. "Like you don't have to be on or off like a shooter, rebounders rebound so that's something you should bring every day."
Entering the game, Mississippi State’s junior guard Iverson Molinar led the Bulldogs and is tied for second in the SEC in scoring with an average of 18.4 points per game (Vanderbilt’s Scottie Pippen Jr.), according to SEC Sports.
Against Tech, Molinar was unable to reach his average and scored just 12 points, but still ended the game as MSU’s leading scorer.
“We had so much respect for Molinar that we back off him a little bit and just tried to stay in front of him," Adams said. "He's an excellent driver and just gets to the paint any time he wants, we were trying to stay in the gaps."
Tech had four days of rest before the Big 12-SEC Challenge, coming off a double-overtime loss to No. 5 Kansas that moved Tech to 5-3 so far against Big 12 teams with over a week before their next inter-conference game, Tuesday night’s matchup with the University of Texas at 8 p.m.
Kansas' played No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday for their part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Saturday, and they lost to the Wildcats by a score of 80-62.
The Longhorns are also 5-3 in Big 12 play so far in the first season under new head coach Chris Beard, Tech’s former coach who led the Red Raiders to their first Final Four appearance in school history in 2019 but accepted an offer to coach Texas in April, 2021.
With Beard in Austin, Tech promoted former assistant coach Mark Adams to fill his role and coach a team that returned only five players through the coaching change.
One of those returners was Santos-Silva, who led Tech in rebounds last season under Beard, according to Tech Athletics.
“Everyone knows how big that game is,” Santos-Silva said of the upcoming matchup with Texas. "I know for sure all the new guys know know how much this game means to Lubbock and everyone here, so I think they all have that same attitude as the returners and everyone else."
In the Associated Press’ Top 25 Poll Week 12 Rankings released on Monday, Tech improved their ranking for the third consecutive week while Texas was left off the list for the first time all season.
