Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team will face off against Montana State University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 12:45 p.m. on Friday at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California.
On Monday, the Red Raiders were ranked No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll’s last weekly ranking after competing in their second Big 12 Championship game in program history on Saturday.
Tech’s men’s basketball team comes in at No. 12 in the final CBB @AP_Top25 Poll of the season. With the NCAA Tournament starting this week, here’s how Big 12 teams have fared in the weekly rankings: pic.twitter.com/hV94gALiFP— The DT Sports (@TheDT_sports) March 15, 2022
Montana State also competed in a conference title game on Saturday, defeating Northern Colorado 87-66 in the Big Sky Championship game for their 24th win this season, the most overall victories in over 70 years, according to MSU Athletics.
Tech hosted a NCAA Selection Show watch party at 4ORE! Golf on Sunday, when the official NCAA Tournament bracket was released and the Red Raiders learned who their first round opponent would be.
“We know a little bit about their coaching staff, a few of their players,” Tech’s head coach Mark Adams said of Montana State at the selection show. “I think most of us, when you get in the NCAA Tournament, your opponents for the most part an unknown until you start peeling back the onion. We’ll be doing that in the next two or three days.”
The Red Raiders enter the tournament as a No.3 seed in the West Region, while Montana State was given a No. 14 seed by the NCAA selection committee.
“We get caught up in ‘this seed or that seed’ but it really doesn’t matter,” Adams said. “If this was a series that we were gonna play the best out of seven, it would be a little different but in one game anything can happen.”
The Bobcats’ head coach Danny Sprinkle, in his third season with the program, was named the conference’s Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year after leading Montana State to its first regular season conference title in over 20 years, according to MSU Athletics.
Montana State’s junior forward Jubrille Belo, averaging 13 points per game, was named the conference’s Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year, according to the Big Sky Conference.
Belo has recorded 124 blocked shots in his collegiate career, currently sitting at second all-time in program history. He’s six blocks away from the single-season record with 57 so far, according to MSU Athletics.
The Bobcats’ senior guard Xavier Bishop — despite being listed at just 5-foot-8 — leads the team in scoring with an average of 13.9 points per game and joined Belo on the All-Big Sky First Team, according to MSU Athletics.
Junior guard Adim Adamu is the only other Bobcat averaging double-digit points per game (11.6), and was awarded with an All-Big Sky Honorable Mention, according to the Big Sky Conference.
Montana State’s youngest player to be awarded with an all-conference honor was sophomore guard Raequan Battle, named the Big Sky’s Top Reserve (shared with Montana’s Cameron Parker), according to the Big Sky Conference.
At the selection show on Sunday, Tech’s junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said the Red Raiders have to prepare to play Montana State as they would a conference opponent.
“We don't really know much about them but we know it's March and any team is capable of winning and we just gotta prepare for them like we prepare for a Big 12 team,” Shannon said.
Meanwhile, Adams said he and his coaching staff take pride in helping their players prepare for each opponent’s strengths and weaknesses.
“That’s one thing we take a lot of pride in, trying to get our team to respect our opponent and be prepared and anticipate the things that they’ll do well and maybe not do so well,” Adams said.
After returning just five players from last year’s roster that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Tech added two players who participated in the tournament with different teams in senior forward Kevin Obanor and super-senior guard Adonis Arms.
Oral Roberts University advanced to the Sweet 16 with Obanor playing 40 minutes or more in each game. He scored 30 points in the first round against Ohio State and followed with a 28-point performance against Florida in the Round of 32. Obanor shot 47.4 percent from behind the arc in that two-game span, according to ORU Athletics.
Meanwhile, Arms only played in one game in last year’s tournament, a loss to Villanova. Against the Wildcats, Arms scored 10 points and three rebounds in 17 minutes of playing time, according to WU Athletics.
Super-senior forward Bryson Williams, who transferred to Tech after two seasons as Fresno State and then the University of Texas at El Paso, leads Tech in scoring with an average of 13.7 points per game and is shooting a conference-high 53.4 percent from the field, according to Tech Athletics.
Despite his four years of experience before transferring to Tech, Williams has yet to play in a NCAA Tournament.
“So excited for Bryson, that’s one of the reasons he chose Texas Tech,” Adams said. “He believed in our program, this is our fourth consecutive year to go, and he wanted to go on a winning team and of course he’s helped us win but he’s excited. I’m probably as excited, more excited just for him.”
At the selection show, Williams said he’s excited to participate in his first NCAA Tournament, starting with Tech’s matchup against Montana State University at 12:45 p.m. on Friday.
“It’s definitely a blessing and big for me, this is my first time being a part of a Selection Sunday and actually being on a team where you get selected to play against somebody and participate in the NCAA Tournament,” Williams said. “It’s a big opportunity for me and I’m very excited to go to war with my brothers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.