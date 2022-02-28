Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team defeated Kansas State 73-68 on Monday night, securing an undefeated 18-0 record for the first time in program history, according to Tech Athletics.
"I want to thank the best fans in the nation: our Red Raider nation was unbelievable tonight at the United Supermarkets Arena, the best arena in the country," head basketball coach Adams said.
Super-senior guard Davion Warren led Tech with a season-high 23 points after making nine of his 11 shot attempts and hauling in four rebounds. He also recorded a game-high four steals.
Super-senior forward Bryson Williams finished second among Red Raiders in scoring with 19 points, and sophomore K.J. Allen led Tech with eight rebounds.
In preparation for their last home game as super-seniors, special introductions were done for forwards Williams, Marcus Santos-Silva and Kevin Obanor as well as guards Warren and Adonis Arms.
"These five guys have been incredible," Adams said. "God blessed me with he opportunity to coach not just good basketball players but really good young men that set a great example for this culture."
In honor of the celebratory occasion, Adams started a lineup of only players in their final year of eligibility.
We're moments away from No. 12 Red Raiders' last home game of the season against Kansas State at 8 p.m.The Starters:G - Davion WarrenG - Adonis ArmsF - Kevin ObanorF - Bryson WilliamsF - Marcus Santos-Silva*Kevin McCullar not dressed during warm-ups.(GAME THREAD)— Bishop Van Buren (@BishopVB_DT) March 1, 2022
"These guys are my brothers," Warren said after the win. "I don't know what's gonna happen once we leave here but I know we're all gone have a memory of playing at Texas Tech."
Williams entered Monday night’s game as the Red Raiders’ leading scorer, averaging 13.9 points per game, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech first played Kansas State on Jan. 15 in Tech’s third game in a five-day span, losing 62-51 on the Wildcats’ home court in Manhattan, Kansas despite a game-high 20 points from Williams.
Kansas State’s sophomore guard Nijel Pack was the only player in Wednesday night's contest who entered with a higher scoring rate than Williams, averaging 17.8 points per game for the fourth-highest figure in the conference, according to Big 12 Sports.
Williams entered the contest with the Big 12’s best shooting rate from the field of 54.6 percent, while Pack led the conference in shooting from behind the arc with a rate of 43.9 percent, according to Big 12 Sports.
"The way Pack shoots, it's probably going in," Adams said. "At least every time he shoots I think it's going in, he's that kind of shooter."
In addition to the conference’s best perimeter shooter in Pack, Kansas State took on Tech with the Big 12’s leading rebounder in super-senior guard Mark Smith, averaging 8.6 rebounds per game despite measuring at just 6-foot-4, according to Big 12 Sports.
In Tech’s first game against Kansas State this season, Pack led the Wildcats with 14 points and seven rebounds while Smith finished second in both categories with 12 points and six rebounds.
In the rematch, Pack and Smith combined for 24 points (13 and 11, respectively). Pack made three shots from behind the arc in seven attempts, recorded three assists as well as three fouls.
After only scoring six points against Tech in the first contest between the two Big 12 opponents, Kansas State’s super-senior guard Mike McGuirl doubled that figure with a game-high 12 points in the first half.
McGuirl added six points in the second half, ending the game as KSU’s leading scorer with 18 points.
Despite trailing for a majority of the first 20 minutes (13:20), the Red Raiders took control of the lead entering halftime after a 12-0 scoring run that spanned the last four minutes of the half and featured Tech making four of five shots from the field.
Tech was unable to carry momentum from their half-ending run, instead opening the second half with Kansas State going on a 9-1 run and tying the game within three minutes
Tech responded by taking the lead with another scoring run (6-0), but Kansas State was able to tie the game multiple times in the second half in a back-and-forth contest that included 11 lead changes.
Adams said a major reason for Tech's win was increased effort on defense in the second half.
"We were much in the second half in this game," Adams said. "In the second half we started pressing the ball more and I think that got us back to how we usually play."
The No. 12 Red Raiders fell out of the top ten in the Associated Press’ Top 25 Poll that was released Monday morning. Tech's rank lowered three spots from No. 9 after a 69-66 loss to Texas Christian University on Saturday.
Tech has one game remaining before the Big 12 Championships in Amez, Iowa, playing Oklahoma State University at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 in Stillwater, Okla.
