In their last matchup of the regular season, the No. 12 Texas Tech men’s basketball team fell to Oklahoma State 52-51 at the Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. With the loss, Tech moves to 23-8 overall and 12-6 in the conference.
Both teams held field goal percentages no higher than 40 percent, Tech holding a higher rate of 35 percent compared to Oklahoma State’s 33 percent. However, the Cowboys grabbed 41 rebounds, just four higher than Tech’s 37.
Entering the game, the Red Raiders trailed No. 3 Baylor and No. 6 Kansas in the Big 12 by two games, needing the win against Oklahoma State for a chance to take the first place spot in the conference. Meanwhile, this was Oklahoma State’s last game of the season.
Tech had two players score double-digits in the loss, with senior forward Kevin Obanor scoring a game-high 16 points and super-senior forward Bryson Williams scoring 13 points. Obanor also recorded 10 rebounds, making this his second double-double of the season.
Redshirt-freshman forward Daniel Batcho saw the court today after missing the past three games for the Red Raiders due to a back injury. However, redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar was unable to play in the contest as he continued to nurse a left ankle injury.
With McCullar being out, super-senior guard Adonis Arms started in his place.
GAME THREAD: In a few minutes, the Texas Tech men's basketball team will play its final game of the regular season as they take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.STARTING LINEUP: G - Terrence Shannon Jr. G - Adonis Arms G - Davion Warren F - Kevin ObanorF - Bryson Williams— Kaitlyn Salazar (@KaitSalazarDT) March 5, 2022
Throughout the first half, both teams went back-and-forth with the lead and ultimately ended tied at 27. The Red Raiders outscored the Cowboys in the first half with a 39 percent field goal rate and 44 percent from behind the arch.
Tech held a 10-point lead in the second half, the largest lead of the game. However, this didn’t last long as OSU junior guard Avery Anderson made a driving lay-up.
This ignited a 7-0 run by the Cowboys, forcing six turnovers in six possessions from the Red Raiders and putting them in a six-minute scoring drought. In the final minute, OSU sophomore guard Bryce Thompson scored the three-pointer that ultimately led to the Cowboy victory.
Next, Tech will play Iowa State in the Big 12 Quarterfinals on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.