Texas Tech’s No. 11 men’s basketball team defeated No. 20 Texas 61-55 on Saturday in Austin, securing a sweep over the Longhorns for the second-consecutive season.
Super-senior Bryson Williams led Tech with 17 points, followed by a 14-point effort from sophomore Clarence Nadolny and 10 points from super-senior guard Adonis Arms.
After the game, Williams said he was heavily recruited by Texas' basketball game but chose Tech because he wanted to improve on defense.
"Coach Adams is a defensive guru and I knew I had to be a better defender," Williams said. "Thats the main thing that I wanted to be, I knew I had to become better on the defensive end and I put my trust in coach Adams to do that."
Williams played a team-high 33 minutes that saw him record six rebounds and a steal as well as make six of his 13 shot attempts.
"Well, he certainly was recruited for defense I can tell you that," Adams said of the transfer from the University of Texas at El Paso. "He's got a ways to go but he's sure eager. Just a great offensive player, what he's done now — if you look at the stats — is become a really good three point shooter."
Junior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. missed his second consecutive game due to what Adams confirmed as a high-ankle sprain that McCullar suffered on Feb. 12 in a home game against Texas Christian University.
With McCullar out again, Adams started the same five players from Tech’s win over Baylor on Wednesday.
Moments away from tip off here at the Erwin Center in Austin as the No. 11 Red Raiders play No. 20 Texas on the Longhorns' home court at 11:30 a.m.Starting 5:G - Terrence Shannon Jr. G - Davion WarrenG - Adonis ArmsF - Kevin ObanorF - Bryson Williams(GAME THREAD)— Bishop Van Buren (@BishopVB_DT) February 19, 2022
According to Tech Athletics, Tech’s home game against Texas on Feb. 1 set a new record with 15,300 fans in attendance at the United Supermarkets Arena. Less than three weeks later, many of those same Tech fans found themselves traveling to the state capital for the rematch.
The Red Raider fans could be seen early in the game as Texas head basketball coach Chris Beard's introduction was met with just as many boos as cheers. Beard left the same position at Tech following the 2021 season, and Tech fans made it known they still disapproved of his decisions.
A tightly-contested first half ended with both teams tied at 28-28, Tech’s first tie at halftime this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Super-senior Adonis Arms led Tech in scoring with seven points but Texas’ senior guard Andrew Jones led the game with 13.
On pace to score 56 points, Tech entered the game 0-3 in Big 12 games when they scored less than 60. However, Tech was 9-1 in games where they held the other team under the same mark, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech opened the second half on a 4-0 run due to back-to-back scores by super-senior forward Bryson Williams, responsible for the only points by either team in the first five minutes after halftime.
The scoring drought did not last much longer, as super-senior Adonis Arms knocked down a three-pointer ten seconds after the above five-minute mark passed.
Arms’ score increased Tech’s lead to a game-high seven points, but Texas responded with back-to-back threes to bring it back to a one-score game. Tech was able to maintain their lead, and eventually grew it to 10 points with three minutes remaining.
In an effort to stop Tech’s momentum, Beard had his players play full-court press defense The decision turned out to be a good one, as the Longhorns were able to cut Tech’s lead to just one point with just over a minute left in the contest.
Obanor added two points from the free throw line to improve Tech’s lead to three points, and Nadolny added one of his own after a defensive stop by the Red Raiders.
Texas had possession of the ball down four points with less than ten seconds left when UT’s senior guard Jase Febres put up a three pointer that bounced hard off the rim.
With the win, Tech has now swept Texas in back-to-back seasons.
"I have a lot of respect for coach Beard and his staff," Adams said. "Our teams are very similar. We both guard and play physical and play tough and that's what it was, it was a war out there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.