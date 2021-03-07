No. 10 Texas Tech baseball defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 4-3 Sunday afternoon behind a game-saving catch form redshirt freshman Cal Conley.
The win over the Islanders completed a sweep at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic for Tech.
In a low-scoring affair, by the Red Raiders' standards, Tech’s defense and pitching staff took over on Sunday.
Sophomore pitcher Mason Montgomery started on the mound for Tech, and through 6.0 innings threw nine strikeouts, allowed three hits and only one run, according to Tech Athletics.
But after his time came to the mound senior pitcher Connor Queen. He earned the win for the Red Raiders, throwing three strikeouts and only allowing a single hit. His 2.0 shutout innings in relief were huge for Tech, not dropping off at all after Montgomery passed the torch.
On the other end, Hayden Thomas threw for TAMUCC and finished with 119 pitches, according to Tech Athletics. After a solid start, a burst from Tech riddled Thomas defenseless behind a game-winning RBI from Jace Jung.
Jung headed Tech’s offense on the afternoon, and in timely fashion. His three-run double in the bottom of the sevent inning broke the deadlocked one-point apiece game between Tech and the Islanders, as the Red Raiders scored sophomore Dru Baker, junior Cody Masters and junior Easton Murrell on the hit to left-center.
Murrell had a day at-bat as well, tallying a multi-hit performance on Sunday with a pair to lead Tech.
But as timely as the offense was for Tech, the defense stepped up when they needed it most.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth, Ryan Sublette was on the mound for Tech in hopes of sealing the game.
A hit by the Islanders allowed for a moment of fear for the Red Raiders, until a clutch, game-sealing diving catch by Conley ended all doubt.
Conley’s catch and the Red Raiders’ win marked eight-straight for Tech, as they swept the Shriners Classic through the weekend.
After a short trip to Houston, Tech will remain home for the next 12 games of March. Their next game will be Tuesday, as they will open up a two-game, midweek series against Gonzaga at 6:30 p.m.
