Freshman guard Nimari Burnett is stepping away from the Red Raiders basketball team, according to Tech Athletics. This was first reported by The Athletic and was later confirmed by a school spokesperson.
Burnett was the highest rated recruit in school history and was the first McDonald’s All-American to commit to the program, according to ESPN.
Burnett was averaging 5.3 points and 1.4 assists in 17.7 minutes per game this season, according to ESPN.
