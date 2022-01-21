The Texas Tech track and field team competed in it's first one-day meet of the season as it hosted the Red Raider Open Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Sports Performance Center.
Senior jumper Monae Nichols won the woman's long jump competition, and her teammate sophomore jumper Caleb Wilborn claimed the high jump title with a jump of 2.81 meters.
The first gun fired at 10:15 a.m. for the first event of the meet in the women’s 3000-meter. Texas Tech started the meet off with freshman Taylor Limbaugh finishing second place with a time of 11:18.44.
In the women’s 400-meter race junior Lexye Price finished second place in the first heat, gaining cheers from the crowd. In the second heat sophomore Nayanna Dubarry-gay finished right behind the leader coming in second place in her heat. Price finished second overall with Dubarry-gay finishing fourth.
Head coach Wes Kittley said it is important for athletes to learn from mistakes they make meet to meet.
“You know I think we learned a lot of last week,” Kittley said. “And we have a lot of new people a lot of youngsters and that's what I'm hoping I told them Hey, learn from last week but still make the same mistakes and you're going to get around better each week.”
In the invite section of the women’s 60-meter race senior Virginia Kerley finished third overall with a time of 7.40 seconds which qualified her for the next round later in the day. Kerley finished third overall in the final round with a time of 7.41 seconds.
Later in the day, junior Courtney Lindsey finished first in the fifth heat of the men’s 60-meter race with a time of 6.71 seconds, which qualified him for the final round later in the day. In seventh and final heat of the men’s 60-meter freshman Daniel Omah finished first in his heat and, with a time of 6.73 seconds, qualified him for the final round.
In the invite section of the women’s hurdles junior Demisha Roswell finished with a time of 8.07 seconds, finishing third overall and earning herself a spot in the final round later in the day. In the final round of the women’s 60-meter hurdles, Roswell finished in second place overall with a time of 8.02 seconds.
In the first round of the men’s 60-meter hurdles senior Taylor Rooney finished first in the final heat of the event and pulled up a qualifying time of 8.02 seconds putting him in the final round. In the final round he finished 7th place overall with a time of 8.18.
In the men’s 600y (yards) event, Tech had three racers round the top five. In 1st place senior Moad Zahafi finished with a time of 1:08.29 followed by sophomore Marco Vilca who finished in 3rd place with a time of 1:09.33 and finally in 4th place junior Sven Cepus who finished with a time of 1:10.17.
In a very tight final round of the men’s 60-meter race, Lindsey finished in 5th place with a time of 6.67 seconds, and right behind him in 6th place, Omah finished with a time of 6.74 seconds.
In the men’s long jump, senior Jalen Seals picked up where he left off in his PR jump in last week’s Corky Classic with a 3rd place finish with 7.52m. For the women’s, senior Monae’ Nichols finished at the top of the girl’s competition with 6.66m.
Later in the day, juniors Courtney Lindsey and Jacolby finish in the top three in the men’s 200-meter event. Lindsey comes in second with a time of 20.56 seconds and, right behind him, Shelton finished third overall with a time of 20.70 seconds.
In the men’s High Jump final, sophomore Caleb Wilborn takes the win in a very tight final jump, clearing 2.18 meters.
In a battle down to the last two competitors in the men’s Pole Vault, freshman Colton Naffziger takes the win clearing 5.33m on his first jump.
In the final event Texas Tech participated in, junior Sidney Sapp finished third overall in the women’s high jump finishing with a final jump of 1.84m. Sapp was the only Lady Raider to make it to the final.
Two Red Raiders set personal records last week in the Corky Classic, senior jumper Ruth Usoro and sophomore runner Terrence Jones Jr.
Jumper Ruth Usoro was named the Big 12 Co-Athlete of the week after placing first in long-jump and shattering school records, while sophomore Terrence Jones Jr. clocked a 6.53 for the men’s 60-meter race for his indoor personal best, according to Tech Athletics.
Both teams will compete again next weekend on Jan. 28-29 for a two-day event at the Sports Performance Center, and they wlil not compete in another one-day event until Feb. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.