Head coach Joey McGuire announced the addition of three new members to his coaching staff.
Kenny Perry, the new associate head coach/special teams coordinator, has spent his last two seasons at Southern Methodist before coming to Lubbock. Perry was the special team’s coordinator at SMU where the Mustangs rank ninth nationally in kickoff returns and tied for 8th in total blocked punts this season, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
This will be the third Big 12 school Perry has coached for as he was assistant coach (cornerbacks) at Texas Christian in 2014 and assistant coach (special teams coordinator/recruiting coordinator) at Kansas for the 2017-2018 season, according to a Tech Athletics news release. During his one-year tenure as TCU’s assistant head coach, Perry worked with the defensive side as the Horned Frogs finished the season with a 12-1 record and ranked 13th in defensive ratings among division one schools, according to Big 12 Sports.
Josh Bookbinder will be entering his first year at Tech next season as the secondary’s coach. Bookbinder spent his last three seasons (2019-2021) at Baylor where he coached under McGuire as the defensive quality control assistant.
Prior to his time at Baylor, Bookbinder spent seven seasons (2012-2018) at Liberty where he was the defensive quality control assistant and later the linebackers coach. In Bookbinder’s first season at Liberty, the Flames ranked fifth in scoring defensive and ninth in total defense, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Over his seven-year tenure at Liberty, the Flames claimed four Big South titles and was one of the FCS top defenses.
The final addition McGuire added is Quintin Jordan, the director of football operations. Jordan makes a return to his alma mater after spending his last four years (2018-2021) at Baylor.
During his time at Baylor, Jordan was the associate director of student-athlete development in 2018, then joined the football staff as director of football administration nearly a year later prior to the 2019 season, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Over his career, Jordan has assisted in many conferences, national and postseason championship events. These events include: the 2014 BCS National Championship, the 2015 inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship, the 2016 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four, the 2013 NCAA Men’s Basketball Midwest Regional, the 2013 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, the 2013 Heart of Dallas Bowl and the 2012 Big Ten Football Championship, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
