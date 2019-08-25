The No.22 Texas Tech soccer team suffered a 1-0 loss to the New Mexico Lobos in its second game of the regular season on Sunday.
Heading into the game, the Red Raiders came off a win against San Diego State, unlike New Mexico who was 0-0 for the season, according to New Mexico Athletics. During the first half of the game, Tech attempted ten shots and only had four fouls against them, while New Mexico had nine fouls and six shot attempts.
Throughout the first half, neither team scored making it a back and forth battle for possession. Then during the last four seconds of the first half, the Red Raiders’ received a yellow flag which allowed the Lobos to score with a penalty kick. With the Lobo goal, the Red Raiders went into halftime trailing New Mexico, 1-0.
In the second half of the game, junior forward Kirsten Davis attempted a kick to even the score but is unsuccessful. During the 51st minute, the Lobos still led 1-0. Senior midfielder Jayne Lydiatt tried to score during the 59th minute of the second half but her shot attempt was caught by the New Mexico goalie.
Junior midfielder Jordie Harr also tried to even the score with another shot but the New Mexico goalie caught it in the top left corner during the 78th minute to keep the score 1-0. With one minute left in the game, junior goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto successfully stopped the Lobos from adding another goal to their lead. As the game ended, the Red Raiders came up short, losing 1-0 to the Lobos, giving Tech its first loss of the season.
The Red Raiders’ next match will be against Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. on Thursday. This game will be at the John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock, making it is Tech’s first home game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.