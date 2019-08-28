With head coach Matt Wells leading the Texas Tech football team for the first time, students and fans will see if the changes he has made to the program will pay off after the Red Raiders went 5-7 last season.
As Wells accepted the job to be the head coach of the Red Raider football team after coaching at Utah State for six seasons, he preached the importance of having a coaching staff that believed in the same philosophy as he had, according to the Tech football game notes. Wells then hired six members of his former Aggie coaching staff to help coach the Red Raiders, including defensive coordinator Keith Patterson, offensive coordinator David Yost, cornerbacks coach Julius Brown, offensive line coach Steve Farmer, strength and conditioning coach Dave Scholz, running backs coach DeAndre Smith and inside receivers and tight ends coach Luke Wells.
As the new coaching staff started to guide the Red Raiders, senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks said he was rebellious as the staff implemented a new diet for the athletes.
“(The diet)’s changed a whole lot,” Brooks said. “With David Scholz coming in here, at first I was kind of rebellious. The old staff, we just didn’t have the same food in here, it was just a whole different diet and a whole different workout plane and it really changed my body. I feel the healthiest I’ve been since I’ve been here.”
While on the diet in the offseason, Brooks said his goal was to get leaner, around 235 to 240 pounds. Skin fold tests helped him know when he was eating junk food.
As Brooks said the diet and workout plan has him feeling the healthiest he has ever been, senior offensive lineman Travis Bruffy said the new fast-paced offense that Wells and his staff have brought to Tech has helped him get in the best shape of his life.
“This is a new system for me. With the up-tempo, I mean, yeah, we have always gone fast, but this is a different type, and I can’t wait for y’all to see it Saturday,” Bruffy said. “But not even that, it’s a different approach to conditioning in the off-season, it’s more short burst and explosive stuff that has kind of led me to lean out a bit while still putting on the mass I needed. Yeah, I think I’m in the best shape, but definitely, this offense will expose you if you have had that donut over the weekend.”
While Bruffy and the offense have practiced the new up-tempo offense throughout the offseason, he said he will never feel completely comfortable running the new offense.
“I still don’t (feel comfortable running the fast-paced offense). I still don’t because each week in practice, every day in practice, it changes,” Bruffy said. “So, we’re running from four tempo plays in a row to eight, nine, ten. As long as that number keeps increasing, I’m still going to come off and beg for water. I’m not going to become comfortable or complacent in my conditioning and I think that’s by design.”
As Tech’s offense changed to a faster pace, junior linebacker Evan Rambo said it has helped the defense with communicating as they have been scrimmaging against their offense.
“We all understand there’s an urgency. We gotta get the signal out, we gotta understand what’s the formation to get lined up,” Rambo said. “Going against our offense has probably been the best practice and training that we can get because they go really fast, where the ball is snapped, they get a play and we see the ball’s already lined up and we’re like ‘oh crap.’ So, it’s been good, it forces us to over-communicate.”
Along with the new conditioning that is enforced by Tech’s coaching staff, Bruffy said there have been several changes to the offensive line compared to last year’s squad. He said one of the biggest changes to the line was sophomore Dawson Deaton stepping up as a leader with the departure of Tech’s starting center Paul Stawarz.
“Dawson (Deaton) has got great reps, and he’s definitely developed from a kid that was quiet in the locker room to our, that’s the heart and soul of our offense right now,” Bruffy said. “So he’s developed into a great leader, he’s well respected and that’s, for a first-year starter, that’s not very common. So lacking that leadership that we thought we were going to lose from Paul (Stewarz) and replacing it great from Dawson (Deaton), it’s unmatched.”
With a new offensive line coach, Bruffy said Farmer has prepared him to play on both sides of the line.
“Coach (Steve) Farmer has done a great job getting me reps at both sides, regardless of what side I’m on, he’s coached me great at both positions,” Bruffy said. “It’s a different mindset when you flip over. It’s not just like how I said it was driving a car in England, it’s a bit different than that. But he’s coached me so well on both sides that I, honestly, I’m comfortable at either, and wherever the team needs me is where I’m going to be.”
Another change in the Tech offense implemented by the new coaching staff was the addition of a tight end.
“With the tight end, now we can definitely attack the run game a bit different,” Bruffy said. “We’re not always going to get three double cloud – maybe we will and they will figure us out – but coming into the week, we can’t throw in three double cloud with a tight end set, so we’re going to have at least a heavier box which hopefully opens up routes for our revivers. And then also if they want to get lat in the box, then we’ll rush for 300 (yards) on them. So it gives us more weapons, gives us more pistols in the holster, and I’m looking forward to kind of seeing how it works. It makes, it really does make a difference just schematically.”
Along with the changes to the offense the new depth at the wide receiver position makes sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman’s job easier, Bowman said.
“Definitely having that depth, I would say we did have depth last year, but we just got a lot of dudes who are two, three deep at every position,” Bowman said. “Only thing, maybe a little young, gotta learn to get in this film room, that’s kind of what we’ve been working on this fall camp, but I think those guys have been getting better at. Guys like (redshirt freshman) Erik Ezukanma, (redshirt freshman) Caden Leggett and (redshirt freshman) Myller Royals that need to build our depth at the outside position group, but other that I think we’re good.”
With the coaching changes, offensive coordinator Yost has preached repetition in order to prepare his offense for their first game of the season, Bowman said. Bowman continued to say Yost’s style of coaching is the reason he is able to help mold successful quarterbacks.
“I think (Yost) really understands you as a quarterback and doesn’t kind of, he’s not like, ‘this is my way, this is what I want you to do and you’re going to do this no matter what.’ He really gets to know how you play, knows the style of a quarterback you are and then understands that and works with you.”
As former players transition into the new coaching, the Red Raider football team also consists of 55 true and redshirt freshmen, according to Tech Athletics. The roster also added six graduate transfers to the team in hopes of adding experience to the young squad.
The Red Raiders will see if the new changes to the team were effective as they are set to open their season against Montana State at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Jones AT&T Stadium.
