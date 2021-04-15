Junior outfielder Dylan Neuse will likely miss the entire rest of the 2021 season with a back injury while junior utility man Kurt Wilson will miss at least six weeks of play with a broken thumb, according to Kendall Rogers.
Neuse will likely finish the season having batted .281 percent with one home run and 16 RBIs in 27 games played, according to baseball-reference. Wilson had been batting .261 percent with one.
Neuse had previously been listed as day-to-day after being hit by a pitch in an intersquad game. These are two blows to the Red Raiders’ baseball team, who had already lost sophomore starting pitchers Brandon Birdsell and Hunter Dobbins for the year due to injuries
Tech will regroup and refocus to look forward to another conference matchup against West Virginia Friday, April 16.
