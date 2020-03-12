The NCAA announced that no spectators will be allowed to attend the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships which will be hosted Friday and Saturday in Albuquerque.
As spectators will not be allowed to attend the meet, this also includes the athletes’ family members, according to the NCAA. This decision was made by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel to limit the attendance to one-third of the venue's capacity. After calculating the number of coaches, athletes and personnel, one-third of the venue's capacity was met.
Tech will be competing in the meet as nine athletes from the men’s team will participate in 11 events, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Five Lady Raiders will also compete.
