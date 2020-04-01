The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee and the Division II Administrative Committee announced they will extend their dead periods to May 31 on Wednesday.
The NCAA put the dead period into place last month as it suspended all on-campus and off-campus recruiting until April 15 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As the dead period will now last until the end of May, recruits will not be allowed to make official or unofficial visits to prospective schools’ campuses.
With the dead period set to last through May 31, the committees will use the help and guidance from experts to determine if the period will be extended once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.