The NCAA President Mark Emmer and the Board of Governors have canceled all remaining winter and spring NCAA Division I championships.
This includes the men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments which were set to start next week. Along with basketball, track and field, baseball, softball and tennis were also affected based on the COVID-19 public health threat.
These actions were taken to make sure the events do not spread the pandemic.
