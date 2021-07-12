Seven Red Raiders were drafted on July 12 during rounds 2-10 of the MLB Draft. Two more players were drafted on July 13 during rounds 11-20.
Cal Conley:
Redshirt freshman Cal Conley was the 126th pick for the Atlanta Braves in the fourth round.
Dru Baker:
Sophomore Dru Baker was the 130th pick for the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth round.
Braxton Fulford:
Junior Braxton Fulford was the 170th pick for the Colorado Rockies in the sixth round.
Mason Montgomery:
Sophomore Mason Montgomery was the 191st pick for the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth round.
Ryan Sublette:
Junior Ryan Sublette was the 222nd pick for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh round.
Hunter Dobbins:
Sophomore Hunter Dobbins was the 226 pick for the Boston Red Sox in the eighth round.
Patrick Monteverde:
Redshirt senior Patrick Monteverde was the 239 pick for the Miami Marlins in the eighth round.
Brandon Birdsell:
Sophomore Brandon Birdsell was the 339th pick for the Minnesota Twins in the eleventh round.
Dylan Neuse:
Junior Dylan Neuse was the 519th pick for the Minnesota Twins in the seventeenth round.
