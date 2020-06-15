According to the Texas Tech athletics department, there have been multiple positive cases of COVID-19 across the football, men’s track and field and women’s basketball programs.
Each respective member who tested positive, in accordance with CDC, City of Lubbock Health Department and University policy are in self-isolation and will receive daily monitoring from team physicians and other members of the sports medicine staff.
Per privacy laws, the University will not disseminate personal information regarding individuals and their health.
