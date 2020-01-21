For junior Davide Moretti and sophomore Kyler Edwards, this season has been filled with highs and lows. Both Red Raiders have set new career highs in scoring and Edwards has almost doubled the number of minutes per game he played since last season.
Edwards had a slow first couple games to start the season before dropping double-digit points in six-straight games. He then had three games where he shot a combined 3-18 from the three-point line.
Edwards averaged 10.8 points per game in nonconference play on 36.4 percent shooting from the field and 26.7 percent shooting from the three-point line, according to Tech Athletics. Since Big 12 play began, Edwards has shot 46.3 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from the three-point line while averaging close to 15 points.
Edwards has had his best games of the season in most recent games against Kansas State and Iowa State. Edwards has scored over 20 points and shot 80 percent from the three-point line in the last two games. He deflected the praise of his recent play to his teammates and said he has not been doing anything different from his normal routine.
“My teammates just found me open,” Edwards said. “The same thing I do every day. Just getting shots up and working on what I need to work on and watch film.”
Moretti praised Edwards and expressed his happiness for his teammate’s success in the last few games as well.
“I’m happy for (Edwards). I’m probably the happiest guy in the locker room because I know how much time he spends in the gym, and I’m happy to see all that work that he puts in pay off,” Moretti said.
Head coach Chris Beard also talked about Edwards’ recent success.
“I’d agree with Kyler (Edwards). It’s just process, it’s what he does. There hasn’t been some magical moment. It’s not like he came out to practice and had a certain kind of headband on or new pair of shoes. He works and that two back-to-back games let’s try to get three, four, five, six,” Beard said. “(Edwards is) that good. He’s just gotta keep working and find that consistency.”
Moretti’s season has been fairly similar to Edwards’, but is more consistent from nonconference to conference play.
Moretti averaged 13.2 points per game on 42.1 percent shooting from the field and 38.8 percent shooting from the three-point line in nonconference play, according to Tech Athletics. In Big 12 play he is putting up 13.6 points per game on 51.2 percent shooting and 37.5 percent from the three-point line, shooting with more efficiency while putting up the same amount of points.
The junior guard has gone on a hot streak the last three games, putting up his best numbers of the season shooting 47.6 percent from beyond the arc and averaging 15.7 points in that stretch.
Moretti said he thinks this team can be really good if they stay locked in and hold on to the ball like they did in the second half of the Iowa State game, only recording two turnovers.
“I feel like when we lock in and are connected, like we showed in the (second half), I think we can be really good,” Moretti said.
Coach Beard said the offense opens up and flows better when the team is hitting their shots, whether that’s Edwards and Moretti or another player.
“It does (open up the offense) when you make shots, it’s harder to guard. When we hit shots, it opens up things for people, it helps you on some pick and roll stuff too,” Beard said.
Edwards and Moretti will look to continue their hot streak as the Red Raiders will host No. 15 Kentucky at 5 p.m. on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at the United Supermarkets Arena.
