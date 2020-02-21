Texas Tech basketball's junior guard Davide Moretti has been averaging 13.5 points and shooting 40 percent from the three-point line this year, but the basketball court is not the only place he has been producing.
Moretti was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team on Thursday for the second-straight year, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Moretti is a human science major and maintains a 3.68 GPA.
Along with Moretti, Big 12 players Freddie Gillespie from Baylor and Brady Manek from Oklahoma were named to the list.
The 2019-20 Academic All-District Men’s Basketball Team is selected by CoSIDA and is given to the country’s top student-athletes for their work on the court and in the classroom, according to the release. First-team Academic All-District students will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot and the first, second and third teams will be announced in March.
