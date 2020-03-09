Texas Tech men's basketball junior guard Davide Moretti was named to the 2019-20 CoSIDA Academic All-American third team on Monday.
This honor is given to student-athletes who excel on the court and in the classroom, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Moretti was named to the third team and is the only Big 12 player named to any of the three teams.
Moretti is the fourth player in Tech history to earn a CoSIDA Academic All-America selection. Bubba Jennings won it in 1982-83 and 1984-85 followed by Tobin Doda who won it 1985-86, according to the release.
The Academic All-America Player of the Year was Skylar Mays from Louisiana State University, according to the release. Mays has a 3.93 GPA as a senior studying Kinesiology and Human Movement.
