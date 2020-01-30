The Texas Tech men's basketball team took on No. 12 West Virginia on Wednesday in the United Supermarkets Arena for the second matchup between the teams this season. The Mountaineers took the first game 66-54. The Red Raiders evened the season series with an 89-81 win against the Mountaineers.
Freshman guard Kevin McCullar was not in uniform for the game allowing fellow freshman guard Clarence Nadolny and sophomore guard Avery Benson to see more minutes.
Tech led 42-38 at the half after a 9-1 run by West Virginia to close the gap before the break.
Freshman guard Terrence Shannon Jr. attacked the paint early and often in the game as he finished with 23 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey got back to his scoring ways, putting up 21 points on 7-11 shooting, this time, without his mask.
Ramsey praised his teammates and an early Moretti assist for getting him going.
“My teammates really got me going today," Ramsey said. "When (Moretti) hit me with an open look to get going that was the first step."
Junior guard Davide Moretti led the team in scoring, posting a new career-high 25 points. Moretti shot 60 percent from the field, 80 percent from three and 100 percent from the free-throw line.
Moretti gave his teammates praise for his performance tonight after the game and said he felt confident in the offensive rhythm.
“I would say my teammates got me going, I got some pretty open looks in the first half. I remember (Shannon) got a wide-open three,” Moretti said. “So, those are little things that give me confidence and when we play good offense and I’m getting good looks and I’m knocking them down, it gives me confidence.”
Coming into the game head coach Chris Beard knew it was going to be a tough, gritty game. 27 fouls were called in the first half and the game ended with 54 fouls total. Along with those fouls, four technical fouls were given, three of them on West Virginia players.
Tech, who struggled to grab rebounds against the Mountaineers in their last matchup, outrebounded West Virginia 32 to 23 in the game. The Red Raiders also shot 54 percent from the field, 65 percent from behind the arc and 88 percent from the free-throw line as a team.
Beard said rebounding and shooting were the biggest stats in the game for Tech.
“It was obviously a hard-fought win. It was everything we expected from West Virginia. One of the most physical teams in college basketball. We didn’t win all the battles within the game but we won our share. Obviously, three-point shooting was on our side tonight,” Beard said. “But I think to outrebound West Virginia is the biggest stat for us because it showed how we were competing and team rebounding and we had a great night shooting the ball. We got a lot of respect for that team right there.”
The Mountaineers struggled to score efficiently, shooting 38 percent from the field and 22 percent from behind the arc.
Derek Culver and Gabe Osabuohien led the way offensively for the Mountaineers. They combined for 31 points. Three other West Virginia players scored 10 or more points, but that was not enough to overcome the 85 combined points from the Red Raiders’ starting line-up.
Coming off of the upset against the No. 12 ranked team in the country, the Red Raiders will look to replicate their success as they are set to take on No. 3 Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
