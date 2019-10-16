Texas Tech basketball’s freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey, junior Davide Moretti and senior Chris Clarke earned recognition over the week with preseason honors.
The first preseason honor was awarded to Moretti as he was named to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List on Monday, according to Tech Athletics.
Moretti is coming off of his best season with the Red Raiders as he averaged 11.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game last year, according to sports-reference.com. In his two seasons with Tech, Moretti recorded 566 points, 133 assists, 108 rebounds and 58 steals.
Two days later, the Big 12 announced its preseason awards. Moretti got a nod by the conference as he earned a Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, according to the Big 12. Ramsey also a Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention on Wednesday.
Ramsey earned the honorable mention as he is set to start his first season as a collegiate basketball player, according to Tech Athletics. The incoming freshman is coming off of leading his high school team to a Class 6A State Championship as he was named to the All-State First Team. Ramsey is the highest-rated recruit for Tech in program history,
The final Red Raider to be recognized by the conference was Clarke, according to the Big 12. Clarke was the third player from Tech to earn a Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. The senior transfer from Virginia Tech was also named the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year.
Aside from his recognition from the Big 12, Clarke was also named to the Julius Erving Award Watch List on Wednesday, according to Tech Athletics.
As he transferred to Tech from Virginia Tech, Clarke has averaged 9.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, according to sports-reference.com. In his three seasons with the Hokies, Clarke recorded 728 points, 517 rebounds, 210 assists and 82 steals.
