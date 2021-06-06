The No. 1 Regional seed Red Raiders defeated the No. 3 seed North Carolina Tar Heels 7-2 Saturday night at Rip Griffin Park. The Tar Heels played as the home team, batting in the bottom half of each inning, even though the game was played in Lubbock.
Redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde started the game for the Red Raiders. This would be his 15th start of the season, and his first in the playoffs representing the scarlet and black.
Junior Gage Gillian got the start for the Tar Heels. Saturday’s was the first start of Gillian’s collegiate career. He worked primarily as an opener in this one, giving up two earned runs in just 2.0 innings of work.
Those two runs came on a towering two-run first innings blast from freshman second baseman Jace Jung. His homer gave Tech a 2-0 lead.
The Tar Heels tied up the game quickly, however, after scoring a run in the bottom of the first and third innings. Those would be the only two runs Monteverde allowed in the game.
Tech regained the lead in the fifth inning thanks to an RBI-double down the left field line from junior catcher Braxton Fulford. His double put the score at 3-2.
“Braxton came through and, you know, found a good pitch to hit, put a good swing on it, and the ball found some green out there and rolled around in a corner,” Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said. “It's not everyday you see...guys score (from first base) on balls down there in that corner and there were two in the first three or four innings.”
Monteverde was pulled from the game midway through the sixth inning after giving up a single off the wall that turned into an out when sophomore left fielder Dru Baker made a throw from deep left field to gun the runner down at second base.
Junior RHP Ryan Sublette came in the game with one out on the board in the sixth for Monteverde and immediately struck out two batters in a row to strand the tying run on third base.
Junior utility man Kurt Wilson’s opposite-field solo-home run in the seventh inning gave the Red Raiders a 4-2 lead.
From there, the story of the game was Sublette. He shut the Tar Heel offense down swiftly to the tune of eight strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work. One more strikeout than Monteverde who went 5.2 innings.
The Red Raiders scored a few more insurance runs in the eighth inning, two of which came again from Wilson, but North Carolina’s offense could not get going with Sublette in such a groove.
When Tech made the final out in the bottom of the ninth, Sublette was still on the mound. He finished the game off for the Red Raiders after coming in to pitch in the sixth.
“We always try to minimize pitchers the best you can,” said Coach Tadlock. “We were definitely gonna send him back out there in the eighth, we talked about it in the ninth, and decided it’s just the best thing to do to just leave him in there.”
The Red Raiders will go on to play the winner of Sunday’s No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins vs. No. 3 seed North Carolina Tar Heels game.
That game will be played at 6 p.m. at Dan Law Field, and sophomore LHP Mason Montgomery is expected to start.
