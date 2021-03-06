The Red Raiders stayed hot on March 6 when they defeated the Sam Houston State Bearcats by a final score of 8-0 in their second game of the Shriners Hospital for Children’s College Classic. Patrick Monteverde and Cal Conley had a pair of standout performances for Tech in the contest.
Tech’s starting Saturday lineup was as follows:
1. Dru Baker (LF)
2. Jace Jung (2B)
3. Dylan Neuse (CF)
4. Braxton Fulford (C)
5. Cal Conley (SS)
6. Kurt Wilson (RF)
7. Cole Stilwell (DH)
8. Nate Rombach (1B)
9. Parker Kelly (3B)
Junior catcher Braxton Fulford jumped all the way from ninth in the lineup on March 5 to cleanup for the Red Raiders Saturday afternoon. He earned this spot in the lineup after a clutch performance the night prior, where he smacked two home runs late in a close game against Texas State, one of which was a go-ahead two-run bomb in the 7th inning.
Redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde started his third game of the season for the Red Raiders.
Monteverde had been excellent for Tech in his first two starts of the season, tossing 11.0 scoreless frames while striking out 14 on his way to a 1-0 record, according to Tech Athletics.
Saturday’s game proved to be a pitcher’s duel early between Monteverde and Bearcat starter Matt Dillard.
After both sides tossed two quick, scoreless innings, the Red Raiders finally drew first blood by way of a Jace Jung's RBI sac-fly. Jung, a freshman infielder, drove in his 16th run of the season on the play when he drove junior infielder Parker Kelly home. Tech led 1-0 after the top of the 3rd.
That run would be the lone run of the game for quite some time.
The Red Raiders nearly surrendered the tying run the very same inning after Monteverde gave up a towering double off the left-field Crawford Boxes to lead off the inning. A balk soon after put the runner on third base with no outs.
Monteverde from there was lights out. The Pennsylvania product calmly struck out the next three Bearcat batters in order to end the inning and understandably showed some excitement on the field.
From there, Monteverde only gave up one hit the rest of the day, never allowing another baserunner to touch second base.
He was pulled after 7.0 scoreless innings pitched, striking out nine and giving up a mere three hits along the way.
“I mean truly it's pitch-to-pitch, (but) he's right where his feet are most of the time, (and) guys played good defense behind him. It's a collective effort,” head baseball Coach Tim Tadlock said on Monteverde’s impressive day. “He's pitching ahead in the count and letting the guys play, and not trying to do too much”.
Matt Dillard for the Bearcats was almost as impressive. The 6th inning was particularly impressive for Dillard, as he fought his way out of a bases-loaded, one out jam with a clutch strikeout and groundout forced. In the end, he allowed only one run in his 6.0 innings pitched, striking out eight along the way.
“Dillard had a lot to do with, you know, really with us not hitting. At one time he was pitching ahead in the count (and) was effective with his changeup,” Tadlock said in the postgame news conference. “Guys, you know, tend to do a little bit too much at times, but (I) really thought there were a couple guys in (our lineup) that got some things going for him”.
Unfortunately for Sam Houston, once Dillard’s day was done, the Red Raiders pounced.
In the 7th inning, Tech put six runs on the board. The first two runs came from RBI-singles off the bats of Jung and junior outfielder Dylan Neuse, respectively.
Then, freshman shortstop Cal Conley found himself at the plate with the bases loaded and two outs on the board. Conley launched a second-deck, no-doubt, grand slam to put the Red Raiders up 7-0 on Sam Houston. That ball represents Conley’s third home run on the young season.
Sophomore outfielder Dru Baker drove in his one and only run of the game in the 8th inning off an RBI-double that was only inches from a home run. His double extended the Red Raider lead to 8-0.
The Bearcats’ deficit became too much to overcome, and they went on to lose by a final score of 8-0. Monteverde received the win for his efforts, improving him to 2-0 on the season.
Freshman and junior RHPs Levi Wells and Ryan Sublette both tossed scoreless innings for Tech out of the pen in the game.
Tech’s record improved to 7-3 on the season following the win over Sam Houston State.
The Red Raiders will be back on March 7, when they will take on the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders in their third and final game of the Shriners Hospital for Children’s College Classic.
Sophomore LHP Mason Montgomery will start that contest for the Red Raiders.
