The No. 8 Red Raiders defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road Friday night by a final score of 7-0. It was the first game of a three-game weekend series.
Redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde got the start for the Red Raiders. It was the first time he had started the first game of the weekend since the team’s opening weekend.
Heading into the start, Monteverde was 5-1 with a 2.58 ERA and 52 strikeouts in eight starts, according to TechAthletics. He had also pitched 45.1 innings.
He would oppose the Mountaineer’s left-handed starter Jackson Wolf in the contest. Wolf had a 3.05 ERA in 41.1 innings pitched heading into the game.
The Red Raiders wasted no time getting ahead in this one, as they had a 2-0 lead by the time their cleanup hitter stepped to the plate in the top of the first inning.
Junior catcher Braxton Fulford and freshman second baseman Jace Jung drove in a run each in that first inning for Tech.
The score would remain 2-0 until the fourth inning.
In that inning, junior outfielder Cody Masters’ RBI-single extended the Red Raider lead to 3-0.
Tech would tack on three more runs in the fifth and sixth innings, all courtesy of Braxton Fulford, who launched a two-run homer in the fifth and knocked in another on an RBI-single in the sixth.
Fulford finished the game with three hits, two runs scored, four RBIs and one home run.
Wolf was pulled in the sixth inning. He allowed four earned runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings of work in the contest.
The Red Raiders led 6-0 after six full innings of play.
Sophomore outfielder Dru Baker scored on an error in the seventh inning to make it 7-0 in favor of Tech in his return to the lineup from injury.
Monteverde was pulled before the start of the eighth inning. He finished with an impressive statline of seven strikeout, two hits allowed, and no runs allowed in 7.0 innings pitched. He would eventually receive the win for his efforts.
RHP Josh Sanders relieved Monteverde in the eighth inning. Sanders gave up a pair of runs in the ninth inning but ultimately was able to finish off the game for the Red Raiders.
Tech won 7-2.
The loss snapped the Mountaineers’ two-game win streak. Tech improved to 25-7 overall and 6-4 in conference play with the win.
West Virginia, on the other hand, fell to 13-15 overall, and 4-6 in conference play with the loss.
Game two of the series will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon on ESPN+.
