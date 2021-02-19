Texas Tech head baseball coach Tim Tadlock has announced the team’s weekend starters for the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington.
Redshirt senior Patrick Monteverde, sophomore Micah Dallas and sophomore Mason Montgomery will start the first, second and third games of the season in that order.
This was a point of interest for Tech fans as there was some uncertainty about who would start on opening weekend following injuries to right-handed sophomore starters Hunter Dobbins and Austin Becker.
Monteverde, a redshirt senior who started his collegiate career in Division-III, will start for the Red Raiders on opening day when they take on the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks. It will be his first appearance as a Red Raider, according to release.
“[He] has a decent feel for pitching and definitely probably got moved up a day based on some of the things that have happened. But at the same time, we've got a lot of confidence in him being able to go out and pitch,” Tadlock said about Monteverde.
The 6’2 lefty transferred to Tech in 2020 following a three-year stint at Seton Hall where he only managed 18 starts due to a UCL injury that forced him to undergo Tommy John surgery, according to Baseball-Reference. Across those 18 starts, he posted a 4-4 record with a 2.95 ERA and 108 strikeouts for the Pirates.
Dallas will make his return to the Red Raider rotation when he starts the second game of the season for Tech against No. 6 Ole Miss in Arlington.
The Tech star has not started a game for the Red Raiders since his freshman year, as he did all of his damage for the team in 2020 out of the bullpen.
“When a guy starts as a freshman, and that's exactly what they want to do. I think Micah would have been in the top three [of the rotation], whether [Dobbins and Becker] got hurt or not. And now at the same time, if it's what's best for our team for him to be in the bullpen, down the road. That's what we'll do,” Tadlock said.
Dallas, a junior, was selected to the Big 12’s preseason all-conference team and was named a preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association during the offseason. He earned these accolades after being lights-out as a reliever during the shortened 2020 season, posting a 0.57 ERA with a 0.511 WHIP, according to baseball reference.
Across his two seasons and 91.2 innings pitched for Tech, the 6’2 righty has an 8-2 record with a 3.44 ERA and 107 strikeouts overall, according to baseball reference. He also added three saves to his resume last season while he was working out of the bullpen.
“My expectations for this season is to kind of just go off of the last year and kind of keep that momentum," Dallas said, at the team’s annual First Pitch event. "Keep working as far as I can and [I’m] just trying to win every game when I'm out there, and give my team the best chance to, you know, score some runs."
Dallas looks to make another jump in 2021.
Montgomery will close out the team’s opening series when he takes the hill Monday against the No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Montgomery is coming into this season following a breakout, albeit brief, 2020 campaign where he notched a 3-1 record with a 3.00 ERA and 20 strikeouts, according to baseball reference. Tech fans will look to see Montgomery pick up where he left off for the Red Raiders last spring when he was Tech’s only left-handed starter.
In his Tech career, which spans two seasons and 53.0 innings pitched, he has a 6-2 record, a 4.42 ERA, and 44 strikeouts, according to baseball reference. The Texas native stands at 6’2 and is a junior.
The pitching staff as a whole will look to maintain their consistency in recent years following the loss of former Red Raiders Clayton Beeter and Bryce Bonnin to the Major league draft.
Beeter and Bonnin were responsible for 4 wins and 60 combined strikeouts last season for Tech.
Dealing with injuries and substantial roster turnover, the Red Raiders will have to get creative with their roster to pick up for all the slack left by lost talent.
“In all those [State Farm College Baseball Showdown] games [we] kind of have a plan to piggyback the starter with another guy just based on pitch counts [after] really missing an [entire] weekend last weekend with inter-squad and building pitch counts up," Tadlock said. "We were still able to get the pitch counts up because we're able to go inside and throw bullpens, but that's kind of the [weekend] plan as of right now.”
