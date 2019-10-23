With Texas Tech’s volleyball team hitting the half-way point in their season, the group at the middle blocker position has continued to make their presence known at the net on both offense and defense.
Junior Allison White, sophomore Karrington Jones and freshman Cadi Boyer have all contributed in big ways to the Red Raiders success this season.
Coach Tony Graystone said he is pleased with how his group of middle blockers has performed this season and their chemistry.
“We’ve got three middles that we know can play at any moment. They do train really well together. They have some personality things that work well with each other,” Graystone said. “It’s just a good, good mix there. They each have their strengths and they know how to push each other.”
Boyer is from Georgetown where she was ranked the number one blocker in the nation coming out of high school, according to MaxPreps. She has played in 21 sets this season. In her only start, Boyer put up eight kills and eight blocks with a .375 hitting percentage against Incarnate Word on Sept. 21, according to Tech Athletics stats.
White is the veteran of the group and currently leads the team with 72 blocks and is fourth in kills with 122, according to the stats. White has played in every match this season and leads the team (min. 100 attacks) in hitting percentage, according to the stats.
White talked about the relationship she has with Jones and how they work together.
“I love working with (Jones), she’s so fun. She brings a certain energy to the court. We go through just about every drill together every day,” White said. “So, she’s a great teammate to have she pushes me, and I get to push her, so I love working with her.”
Jones filled in for an injured White last season as a freshman and recorded 35 blocks, according to Tech Athletics. Jones is now in a starting role with the Red Raiders and is neck-and-neck with White as far as stats go.
She is second on the team in blocks with 69 and is fifth on the team in kills with 109, according to the stats. On top of that she is second on the team in hitting percentage posting a .279 percentage, according to the stats. She ranks behind White in all these categories.
Junior libero Emerson Solano praised her group of middle blockers and said they make her life easier on the black line.
“(The blockers) help me tremendously. Sometimes I’m back there and I’m like ‘this girl is about to blow me up’ and then they just stick a hand out and stuff them,” Solano said. “So, it helps with me a lot cause I’m able to read around their block and they take away a big chunk of the court.”
