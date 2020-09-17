On Thursday, Texas Tech announced the entry of Michael Crabtree into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor.
The Ring of Honor, established in 2012, is an honorary group of former standout Red Raider coaches and players that made elite contributions to Tech football. Those chosen are hand-picked by an anonymous selection committee, according to Tech Athletics. Once chosen by the committee, the individual selection is proposed to the Director of Athletics.
There are only five other members of the Tech Ring of Honor, and Crabtree will take the sixth spot behind Red Raider legends Gabe Rivera, Donny Anderson, E.J. Holub, Dave Parks and Zach Thomas.
This will be Crabtree’s second prestigious honor from Tech after being inducted into the 2020 Texas Tech Hall of Fame in late July.
The Red Raider standout was a member of the Tech football program back-to-back seasons from 2007 to 2008.
During his time on the Red Raiders’ roster, Crabtree helped lead Tech to a 20-6 record between two seasons and ranked as high as No. 2 on a national scale as well, according to Tech Athletics.
As a freshman, Crabtree set the single-season record for both the NCAA and Tech after 134 receptions, 1,962 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns in 2007, according to Tech Athletics. Crabtree is still third all-time in the NCAA record books for single season receiving yards.
Crabtree was also a two-time Biletnikoff Award winner during both his seasons at Tech, an award that goes to the nation’s top receiver annually. He was the first player ever to gain the award back-to-back seasons, according to Tech Athletics. He was also an Unanimous All-American each of his two seasons, which was also a Tech record.
His sophomore year, Crabtree became the all-time school leader in receiving yards with 3,127, and the leader in touchdown catches with 41, per Tech Athletics. His record was broken by current NFL receiver Jakeem Grant, who played at Tech from 2011 to 2015.
In 2009, Crabtree was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 10th pick in the NFL Draft. He played six seasons with the 49ers and even helped the team in a Super Bowl XLVII appearance. He then played for the Oakland Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals.
Even off-the-field, the Red Raider standout has found time to give back to his alma mater. In 2019, Crabtree donated $100,000 to Tech Athletics to endow the Michael Crabtree Endowed Scholarship. A scholarship given annually to a Tech wide receiver.
As for the ceremony, typically, an induction would warrant an induction banquet. However, due to current health and safety precautions that prohibit large gatherings, according to Tech Athletics, Crabtree’s name will be put on the West Stadium Building of Jones AT&T Stadium at a 2021 game.
This season, Crabtree will be honored during the next home game in Lubbock against Texas on Sept. 26.
